Shop Bella Hadid’s ‘Your Voice Matters’ Tee & Support The NAACP Legal Defense Fund

As you might have noticed while scrolling through Instagram recently, so many celebrities (and, in general, folks who have a platform) have been working to promote voter registration. Even Bella Hadid, wearing a “Your Voice Matters” tee, has joined the noble cause—showing that activism and fashion can go hand-in-hand. Of course, if you’re skeptical that a celeb wearing a t-shirt even makes a difference, we hear you. In this case, though, Bella Hadid’s Michael Kors t-shirt isn’t just a cute call to action—it’s an action in itself.

Michael Kors recently released two pieces that promote voter registration: a cute tee that says “Your Voice Matters,” (the one Bella Hadid sported on the ‘Gram) and a cozy sweater that has “VOTE” emblazoned on the front. But these clothing items aren’t just for show. 100% (!) of the profits from each benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF)—an organization that fights for racial justice through litigation, public education and advocacy. So you can get the word out about voting and feel good about where your money is going.

Plus, Michael Kors partnered with Black-owned business FKSP (operated by fashion designer Folake Kuye Huntoon) to create these pieces. By snagging either the tee or sweater for yourself, you’ll be supporting both the NAACP’s LDF and a Black-owned business at the same—while also reminding those around you to vote, vote, vote! Promoting voter registration, supporting a great cause and looking cute AF while doing it? Sign us up.

Both pieces in the collection—the t-shirt and much-pricier sweater—are still available for you to shop, but they’re going fast. You can snag both below, so if your size is still available, don’t hesitate! Once you’ve secured yours, be sure to wear it to the grocery store, on walks with your friends and even on Instagram (like the one and only Bella Hadid). Have fun with it, and remember that fashion and political statements can easily come together if we let them. Do good while looking good, folks.

Vote Cotton T-Shirt

Here’s the exact Michael Kors tee worn by Bella Hadid that you can snag for just $40. It’s almost sold out, though, so make sure you grab your size quickly if it’s still available!

Vote Cashmere Intarsia Sweater

If you’ve been saving up to treat yourself to an article of clothing you’ll love for years, consider splurging on this Michael Kors “VOTE” sweater. You’ll stay cozy, look cute and know you’re supporting a great cause.