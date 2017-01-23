Bella Hadid Flashed Her Breasts in Paris in a Sheer Top

Bella Hadid just strutted the Givenchy Menswear fall/winter runway in Paris—and then she hit the town wearing a sheer top and no bra. Honestly, same.
In all seriousness, Hadid forwent a bra and had a little run-in with the paparazzi and a light breeze—the perfect formula for a little wardrobe malfunction action (and, you know, some headlines)—though she must have gone with a little double-sided tape to keep relatively decent. (Or maybe her jacket was made of lead.) Have a look.
Here’s a peek at the full ensemble:
Safe to say that she got the attention she was seeking. Also, in related news, bestie Kendall Jenner also stepped out sans bra in a transparent top in Paris, but on a different
photo op outing. Guess they coordinate who goes without a bra at what time, so as to share the attention equally. Or as equally as possible—no one cares about Kendall Jenner anymore.