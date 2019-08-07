This Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Relationship Update Will Soothe Your Lovelorn Soul

Just when we thought all hope was lost, this Bella Hadid and The Weeknd working on relationship clue is giving us a glimmer of hope. If you have no idea what’s happening, the supermodel and the musician recently called it quits–again–shocking everyone who had assumed they were as solid as ever. Though they first began dating in May 2015–they broke up a year and a half later and The Weeknd went on to have a very public romance with Selena Gomez. Thankfully, he and Bella worked things through and they’ve been super solid since July 2018.

Until now.

According to E! News–the A-list couple have gone their separate ways due to their hectic schedules and lack of quality time. An insider explained, “They are in different places right now, physically and mentally. Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut. They have been arguing a lot recently. [They] haven’t spent quality time together in months.”

While we were busy clutching our chests–the insider did say that they believe the pair would try to work through their issues. Now it looks like that source was right on the money. In fact–a source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that Bella and The Weeknd aren’t even officially broken up–they just have a lot of ish to work through.

“[They] are working through things like normal couples do,” the source revealed. “The couple travels a lot, works a lot and that often creates tension. However, the two love one another, have lost one another in the past and want to try and make it work. Right now they are together and working on keeping it that way.”

Though neither of them has commented on this alleged breakup–we do know that The Weeknd is in full album mode. He recently deleted is Instagram and his most recent post on Twitter reads, “album mode full effect.”

As TMZ explained, “Abel has been hyper-focused on his new album and hasn’t been putting the time into their relationship.” Listen relationships can be difficult AF but fingers crossed that this duo can figure things out.