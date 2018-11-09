Bella Hadid Says She Was Staring at ‘Sexy Boyfriend’ The Weeknd on Victoria’s Secret’s Runway

Bella Hadid was one of 60 models who walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last night, where she made her runway return in two show-stopping looks. But as eyes were on her, Hadid was looking at someone else: her “sexy boyfriend” boyfriend, The Weeknd.

In an interview with Glamour U.K., the 22-year-old model talked about her experience with Victoria’s Secret and the two people she made sure to keep an eye out for the audience. The first, of course, was The Weekend, while the second was Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, who cheering on not only one but two daughters last night.

The younger Hadid sister landed on the subject after Glamour U.K. asked for her advice on what to do if they saw a “cute boy” while walking on the runway. “Maybe you will see tonight when I am staring at my sexy boyfriend and my mom! She’s my number one hype girl. She was with me this morning when I woke up and I am so excited to see her from the runway,” she said.

As for what it was like to reunite with her older sister, Gigi Hadid, who dropped out of last year’s Victorias Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai at the last minute, the younger Hadid sister called the moment “amazing.”

“Thank god she’s back! It’s amazing! It’s always the same being with her as we have been together since the womb but I am just excited for her coming back, her outfits are beautiful, she looks so beautiful,” she said. “Just to be able to hold her hand and experience this together is just so crazy but I hope we can do it for the rest of our lives.”

The model also gave fans some wisdom on how to channel their inner Victoria’s Secret angel, which involves lots of confidence, happiness and hard work.

“I think be confident in yourself and be happy. It’s so much fun out there and if you don’t embrace the whole entire show, it’s not worth it to go out there having worked your ass off!” she said. “So next show, I’ll be right beside you walking down—hand in hand!”