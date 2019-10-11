The Weeknd & Bella Hadid Might Be Back On—Oh Boy, Details PLZ & TY

Thus supermodel just celebrated her 23rd birthday. She rang it in with family and close friends in New York City. Her on-again off-again BF, The Weeknd, was spotted in Manhattan that same day. Now it appears Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are talking again. We guess 23 is lucky for Hadid, who seems she may be willing to give it another go with the singer. Her former beau reportedly pulled up after all of Hadid’s bday celebrations to wish her a happy birthday. Honestly, that is so sweet.

The power couple called things quits a few months ago because their schedules were too hard to coordinate. That’s reportedly what caused them to drift apart. But it seems the wind patterns are in their favor cause they’re drifting right back together. Who says Manhattan isn’t the city of love?

Despite this great update, it seems they’re not ready to jump back into a relationship head-on, though. According to a source at E! News, The Weeknd contacted Hadid directly to giver her well wishes on her special day. “The Weeknd did reach out to Bella during the day to wish her a happy birthday and they have been in touch,” the source said. “There is no bad blood between the two and they are on good terms right now. There isn’t any chance of them getting back together right now, but Bella never wants to have any anger or resentment toward anyone.”

Well, the night brought one more surprise. After dinner with some friends at Miss Lily’s NYC, Hadid left the restaurant “by herself” and “got into The Weeknd’s car.” Umm…OK!? So like. Not entirely sure what to make of that but we’re pretty sure it means they may be closer to getting back together that we think…

