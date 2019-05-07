Bella Hadid Sizzled Without The Weeknd at the 2019 Met Gala

Stars gave us major camp at the Met Gala this year. Bella Hadid’s Met Gala 2019 fashion look was stunning. She stopped traffic in a black cut out gown bolted in jewels. However, fans were shocked that she arrived without The Weeknd. After a few bumps in their relationship and a very public breakup, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye) are back together and the romance is sizzling. Though they did not attend the Met Gala together this year, Hadid and The Weeknd are hot, heavy and extremely serious.

Though the pair stunned together on the red carpet in 2016 –they took a bit of break after their relationship ended and The Weeknd began dating Selena Gomez. In fact, the “Power is Power” singer attended the 2017 Met Gala with the Wizards of Waverly Place alum and apparently it was hella awkward. Luckily that’s all in the past and Hadid and her hunnie are going stronger than ever. It looks like they’ve also decided to try and keep work and personal separate.

In mid-march 2019, Hadid posted a heartfelt message on Instagram wishing The Weeknd’s mother, Happy Birthday. She wrote, “heaven…happy birthday angel Samra I cherish you forever.” If you’re that in sync with your partner that you’re wishing their parents a “Happy Birthday” then we’d say you’re pretty unbreakable. Hadid has also gushed about her boo. During the Vogue segment, “73 Questions” in December 2018. She was asked, “Who’s the most beautiful person she knew?” She responded, “My boyfriend.” So presh!