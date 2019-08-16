Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Met In a Club & We Have Serious Questions

Something is going down at the club, and we’d like to know. Bella Hadid and The Weeknd were seen at the same club, fueling speculation that they may be back together after their breakup. The couple called it quits roughly a week ago citing their hectic schedules and lack of time together.

Basically, it was for the best. The two have been extremely busy, with The Weekend going into full album-making-mode. While the split was amicable, it might just be that these two had some priorities to straighten out, because we’re thinking they just might be getting back together.

The former couple was seen at the LA club Catch One on Thursday night and the internet is a-buzz with speculation. According to TMZ, Hadid was looking forward to a night out with friends but left shortly after The Weeknd arrived at the LA hot spot. It’s not clear if the two chatted inside, but knowing the history of their relationship, we can’t help but assume some words may have been said, or that Hadid purposefully left earlier than anticipated so the two could continue to have their own space.

Since their recent split, Hadid has gone back to blonde, a look she sported roughly five months ago.

The model and “Starboy” singer have had an on-again-off-again relationship since roughly 2015. During one of their famous break ups, The Weeknd dated fellow singer Selena Gomez from January 2017 until October that year in a fairly high profile relationship that left a number of fans–us included–scratching our heads. Of course, it wasn’t long until Hadid and The Weeknd stoke dating rumors again.

They’ve weathered everything from engagement rumors to breakups to mildly uncomfortable public interactions, always leaving room for speculation that they will inevitably find their way back to one another. If this latest incident is any indication, fans who ship the hot pair have a bit of reason to hope.