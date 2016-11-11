Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Break Up—for the Second Time

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have ended their romance. After about a year and a half together (with “a break” last December), the aesthetically gifted couple are no more, People reports. “Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album,” a source told the publication. “They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends.”

The pair were last spotted together looking cool AF in Tokyo. “Mr. T 👾💜,” Hadid posted alongside a rare selfie of themselves in front of an outdoor mirror.

That great deal of love they still have have for each other and the fact that they plan to “remain friends” is a good thing, since Hadid is making her Victoria’s Secret runway debut in Paris next month—and The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) is performing, as E! News reports.

In the past, Hadid supported The Weeknd before during a big performance—namely, the Grammys this year. “It was a big night for him,” Hadid told Glamour in August. “He has worked so hard, and he did so well that night. As a girlfriend I wanted to be there to support him. Seeing him so happy when he won a Grammy made me so happy.”

It might make her a bit less happy to see The Weeknd in Paris after the breakup, but here’s hoping friendship prevails. Or—we should say it might make her a bit less happy to see Abel in Paris. As she put it in August, “I’m dating Abel. I don’t see him as The Weeknd. I’m proud of The Weeknd and the music he makes, but I really love Abel.”

Either way: 💔.