Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Have Broken Up Again—We’re Honestly Devastated

They’ve called it quits again and we’re seriously overcome. Bella Hadid and The Weeknd’s breakup reason is making our hearts ache. If you remember, the couple first got together back in May 2015–but they called it quits in November 2016 for nearly a year. The Weeknd had a very high profile romance with Selena Gomez during that time. However, things were looking up when the singer and the supermodel reconnected in July 2018. They had been going strong ever since.
There were no whispers about any trouble in their romance–and they seemed more blissful than ever–even moving in together in Oct. 2018. At the time, US Weekly even reported that wedding bells would be ringing. An insider close to the now-former couple said, “A proposal is on the horizon.” They explained Belle and The Weeknd are “madly in love with each other.” So WTF happened?! It’s not as simple as Bella simply wanting a hot girl summer.
If you didn’t realize, the duo has been pretty silent on social media recently. The “Starboy” singer recently deactivated his Instagram and the Victoria’s Secret Angel last posted about her former beau in Feb. 2019 when she wished him a happy birthday. Still, nothing overly dramatic went down between the pair. In fact, the reason for the end of their relationship is super relatable.
A source told E!, “Bella and Abel have split.” And the main reason has to do with distance. The insider explained, “They are in different places right now, physically and mentally. Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut. They have been arguing a lot recently. [They] haven’t spent quality time together in months.”
This stinks. Quality time is so important in all partnerships. But, the E! source explained that all is not lost. “They hope to get back together at one point but for now are focusing on themselves and their projects,” the source explained.
Perhaps they can rekindle this thing just in time for cuffing season.
