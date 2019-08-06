StyleCaster
Share

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Have Broken Up Again—We’re Honestly Devastated

What's hot
StyleCaster

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Have Broken Up Again—We’re Honestly Devastated

Aramide Tinubu
by
Bella Hadid & The Weeknd
45 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images.

They’ve called it quits again and we’re seriously overcome. Bella Hadid and The Weeknd’s breakup reason is making our hearts ache. If you remember, the couple first got together back in May 2015–but they called it quits in November 2016 for nearly a year. The Weeknd had a very high profile romance with Selena Gomez during that time. However, things were looking up when the singer and the supermodel reconnected in July 2018. They had been going strong ever since.

There were no whispers about any trouble in their romance–and they seemed more blissful than ever–even moving in together in Oct. 2018. At the time, US Weekly even reported that wedding bells would be ringing. An insider close to the now-former couple said, “A proposal is on the horizon.” They explained Belle and The Weeknd are “madly in love with each other.” So WTF happened?! It’s not as simple as Bella simply wanting a hot girl summer.

If you didn’t realize, the duo has been pretty silent on social media recently. The “Starboy” singer recently deactivated his Instagram and the Victoria’s Secret Angel last posted about her former beau in Feb. 2019 when she wished him a happy birthday. Still, nothing overly dramatic went down between the pair. In fact, the reason for the end of their relationship is super relatable.

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

A source told E!, “Bella and Abel have split.” And the main reason has to do with distance. The insider explained, “They are in different places right now, physically and mentally. Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut. They have been arguing a lot recently. [They] haven’t spent quality time together in months.”

This stinks. Quality time is so important in all partnerships. But, the E! source explained that all is not lost. “They hope to get back together at one point but for now are focusing on themselves and their projects,” the source explained.

Perhaps they can rekindle this thing just in time for cuffing season.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 45
Bella Hadid
March 2014

Attending Nickelodeon's 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
September 2014

Attending the REVEAL Calvin Klein Fragrance Launch Party in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
October 2014

Attending the launch of Sportmax's Fall/Winter 2014 Collection in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
November 2014

Attending a preview party for French Connection's Spring/Summer 2015 collection in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
December 2014

Attending an event in Miami Beach, Florida.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
January 2015

Attending the Daily Front Row's 1st Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in West Hollywood, California.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
February 2015

Attending the DKNY fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
May 2015

Attending the "China: Through the Looking Glass" 2015 Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
May 2015

Attending amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cap d'Antibes, France.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
June 2015

Attending the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
June 2015

Attending the 69th Annual Tony Awards in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
September 2015

Attending the 2015 Harper's BAZAAR ICONS event in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
October 2015

Attending Vogue's 95th Anniversary Party as part of the Paris Fashion Week in Paris.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
October 2015

Attending the Global Lyme Alliance "Uniting for a Lyme-Free World" inaugural gala in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
February 2016

Attending the 58th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
February 2016

Attending the Elle Style Awards 2016  in London.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
March 2016

Attending the launch of the 2016 Joe's Jeans in West Hollywood, California.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
March 2016

Arriving at the Daily Front Row "Fashion Los Angeles Awards" 2016 in West Hollywood, California.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
May 2016

Attending the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
May 2016

Attending the "Cafe Society" premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
May 2016

Attending the De Grisogono party during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cap d'Antibes, France.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
May 2016

Attending "The Unknown Girl (La Fille Inconnue)" premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
May 2016

Attending amfAR's 23rd Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cap d'Antibes, France.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
September 2016

Arriving at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2016 in London.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
November 2016

Attending the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-show photo call Paris.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
December 2016

Arriving at the release party for her Paper magazine cover in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
February 2017

Visiting the DKNY SoHo Store in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
March 2017

Attending the Chrome Hearts X Bella Hadid Collaboration Launch as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
May 2017

Attending the "Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)" premiere during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
May 2017

Attending the "Okja" premiere during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
May 2017

Attending the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
May 2017

Arriving at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
June 2017

Attending the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
June 2017

Attending a Bvlgari party at in Venice.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
June 2017

Attending a Bvlgari party in Venice.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
July 2017

Attending an event in Paris.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
July 2017

Attending the Vogue Foundation Dinner during Paris Fashion Week in Paris.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
July 2017

Entering a NoHo apartment in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
September 2017

Attending a dinner hosted to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Rimowa's iconic aluminum suitcase at in Paris.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
October 2017

Arriving at the Bulgari store on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
November 2017

Attending Glamour's 2017 Women of the Year Awards in Brooklyn, New York.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
November 2017

Attending the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show viewing party in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
December 2017

Attending the grand opening of the Bulgari Dubai resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
February 2018

Seen backstage ahead of the Alberta Ferretti show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
April 2018

Attending the opening ceremony for Tag Heuer Ginza Boutique in Tokyo.

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

BTS' Jungkook's New Piercing Has The ARMY Totally Fangirling

BTS' Jungkook's New Piercing Has The ARMY Totally Fangirling
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
Tags:
share