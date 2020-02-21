Bella Hadid ‘Still Has Feelings’ For The Weekend, Despite Their Many Breakups

Since their last breakup over the summers, fans have searched for a clue that Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are back together. And while the supermodel, 23, and the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer, 30, aren’t an official couple yet, there are signs that there are still feelings there.

A source told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 20, that Bella is single and isn’t over her ex-boyfriend, despite their many breakups over the years. “Bella isn’t dating anyone at the moment. She is so busy traveling and working nonstop and she’s mostly focused on her career right now,” the insider said. “She still has feelings for The Weeknd and there’s always a possibility that they will get back together down the line, but for right now, she’s single.”

Bella and The Weeknd met in April 2015 when The Weeknd cast her to model for his album, Beauty Behind the Madness. The couple started dating a month later. They dated on and off for four years before their most recent breakup in 2019. In his new song, “After Hours,” The Weeknd hinted that he regrets his breakup with Bella in 2017. Soon after the couple’s split, The Weeknd dated Selena Gomez. The relationship led to rumors of a feud between the model and the “Lose You to Love Me” singer.

After both women broke up with The Weeknd, the two have seemed to reconcile. Though they don’t follow each other, Bella and Selena like each other’s posts every so often, and Selena even told fans to back off after they started to bully the model. The message came after Bella commented (and then deleted) a supportive message on Selena’s Instagram, which led the “Hands to Myself” songstress to remark about how disappointed she was. The former Disney Channel star later apologized for her response and told fans to not pit her against the model.

As for now, though, Bella and Selena are cool. And it seems like Bella is cool with her ex too, so only time will tell if they reunite for the umpteenth time.