Bella Hadid’s Off-Duty Model Street Style Look Has Me Itching for a Neon Bag

Fashion month has barely started, but Bella Hadid is already out here with her incredible sartorial prowess. I’m not surprised, of course, since the model continuously blesses us all with amazing looks, but her recent outfits have been a true gift. Bella Hadid’s Paris Haute Couture street style looks have been an absolute joy to see. If you’ve been in need of some wild outfit inspiration, look no further than half of your favorite sister modeling act. Bella Hadid, you’ve done it again, my gal.

Stepping out of her Paris hotel, Bella Hadid served up a gorgeous color palette that rivals anything in my winter wardrobe full of neutrals. While she kept the biggest pieces in her ensemble neutral—a stunning brown coat and classic dark jeans—Hadid brought a boatload of color with the details. Her top, sweatshirt and sunnies gave me total sunset vibes, which is the dreamy look I need this winter. Catch me ditching my all-black ensembles and opting for this incredible Bella Hadid street style look instead.

Then there’s Bella Hadid’s neon Jacquemus bag. Ugh, I have never wanted something in my closet as badly as I want that structured and bright beauty. The bag adds just the perfect amount of dramatic color to an already gorgeous look, and I couldn’t be more into it. Plus, it’s the perfect size to carry everything you need—potentially excluding that bottle of sparkling water Hadid’s got with her.

I would be remiss, however, to let it end there. This sunset color palette look isn’t the only thing Bella Hadid has been serving on the streets of Paris. Her most recent street style look is even wilder, and I don’t know how to feel. Bella Hadid somehow rocked an itty bitty denim crop top, striped hat and khaki pants while out and about. I’ll just assume this supermodel knows what she’s doing in terms of fashion, but this look truly took me for a loop. Do you, girl. I’ll still be here supporting all your ensembles.