Bella Hadid’s Outfit Is Very Mailman-Meets-Safari-Chic

As much as I love fashion, some of it is damn confusing. I don’t think anyone could look at every single trend, every street style ensemble, every runway look and not see something that they just did NOT get. In that vein, we have Bella Hadid’s latest London street style outfit. Now, don’t get me wrong: Bella Hadid can pretty much pull off anything. She could walk around town in a Whole Foods grocery bag, and I’d probably nod my head and accept that the model still somehow looks hot. But all that does not mean I can just ignore some of Hadid’s more interesting outfit choices. I’m only human, OK?

While out and about in London on Wednesday, Bella Hadid walked the streets in what can only be described as some sort of mailman and safari chic mash-up ensemble. In full-on khaki top and pants, plus a black turtleneck and black closed-toe shoes (Are they sneakers? Are they combat boots? Who knows!) the model looked ready to deliver a package to me and then whisk me off on some sort of jungle tour. Confusing? Yes. Still somehow hot? Yes. Bella Hadid’s street style might just make you re-think everything you know about ~fashun.~

When you take a closer look at Bella Hadid’s confusing outfit, too, you’ll see that the khaki top (I still feel weird even typing that right now.) is adorned with different parts of the map. This is the part of the ensemble that really sealed the “safari chic” deal for me. The model can use her shirt both for style (If we want to call it that.) and function—She can read the map while traipsing through the jungle. I also will not lie to you. This outfit looks extraordinarily similar to the costumes the “tour guides” on Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise ride wear. Hey, I just call it like I see it.

Regardless of all the confusion, though, Bella Hadid can basically wear whatever she wants and I’ll assume she knows what she’s doing. As a famous supermodel, I guess she has earned the right to call all of her outfits fashionable. See you on safari, girl.