Bella Hadid Just Made Your Grandpa’s Argyle Sweater Look Cool AF

Bella Hadid may wear some ridiculously good ensembles on the runway, but her street style is arguably just as chic. After an incredibly successful time strutting in both New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week, the model has moved on to Milan Fashion Week—where she has (once again) become our sartorial queen. Bella Hadid’s Milan Fashion Week 2020 street style has been the perfect mix of trendy and mind-boggling. It’s everything a gal looking for some outfit inspiration could want—and so much more.

I’ve been watching Bella Hadid tear up the Milan Fashion Week runways, but she’s also been tearing up my heart (Was that too cheesy? Get over it.) with these incredible street style ensembles. I rounded up all of her drool-worthy looks (and added some commentary, because who do you think I am?), so you can see just exactly how good these outfits are. I’m not sure what kind of power the Hadid gals have over me (Because we can’t forget Gigi!), but I might actually be into the tiny sunnies trend now. These Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 street style looks are too powerful, you guys.

Leaving a Versace fitting — February 20

Let me just talk about this argyle sweater, y’all. Typically, when I think of argyle, I think of a grandpa rolling around town with his walker. I do not think supermodel street style. Yet here we are, and Bella Hadid has made an argyle sweater look cooler than I could have ever imagined. With giant gold hoops and ombre brown pants, I’d say this one surprisingly successful look.

Leaving Fendi Show — February 20

Look, I know we already saw part of this ensemble, but it’s always important to take a second look. After all, this time we get to see that the argyle sweater is actually a sweater vest. And frankly, it looks just as good on Bella Hadid without a jacket as it does with one.

Out and About — February 21

What’s a street style round-up without an oversized blazer or two? Bella Hadid stepped out in Milan in what may be my new go-to ensemble. You truly can’t go wrong when you pair a chic graphic tee (In the case of Bella Hadid, a tee with a children’s storybook character? I’m unsure what’s going on here, but I like it.) with a huge blazer. It’s just a classic look, and the statement earrings definitely amp it up.

Arriving at Versace Show — February 21

We love a good quick change. Bella Hadid wore two different outfits today, and this embroidered sweater look is drastically different from her previous oversized blazer outfit. Once again, Hadid seems to be rocking the sweater your grandparents might wear, but she makes it absolutely cool as hell.