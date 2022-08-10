Score! Bella Hadid Is Wearing Soccer Socks With Heels

Scroll To See More Images

Bella Hadid is undoubtedly one of the biggest trendsetters right now and every street-style paparazzi run-in and Instagram post provides fans with new outfit ideas. Maybe Bella Hadid has inspired you to wear teeny-tiny sunglasses and incredibly baggy jeans or a micro-mini skirt. Though these trends are now mainstream, they started when Bella Hadid chose to take a fashion risk and rose to popularity, despite the haters. Well, it looks like it’s time for the supermodel to start a new trend—this time, Bella Hadid wore soccer socks and heels.

The model was photographed heading to dinner with her boyfriend Marc Kaman in New York City last night in a look that can only be described as sporty-chic (though according to Hadid’s graphic t-shirt, it could also be “compassionate”). The couple has been making fashionable appearances around the world all summer (I’m still obsessing over their Lizzie McGuire-Esque Italy trip) and finally brought their street style back to New York City.

Hadid’s outfit is elevated enough to wear for a night out but has a casual undertone that would make it appropriate for a grocery store run or a Tuesday in a progressive office setting. Basically, she’s onto something.

For starters, the soccer socks might seem out of place without a pair of shinguards beneath them but styling them with heels actually makes perfect sense. The look is a play on the school uniform-inspired combination of knee-high socks and Mary Janes—Hadid’s pair just happens to include the sporty Nike logo at the top.

Her square-toe black heels are simple and sensible—a departure from the typical Y2K kitten heel style Hadid usually wears and an indicator of the classic shoe revival that’s upon us (hello, ballet flats).

Bella Hadid continued the sporty schoolgirl vibe with the rest of her outfit—most notably, with her simple plaid skirt. She also wore a black and white bomber jacket (despite the temperatures in New York City hitting over 90 degrees) to compliment her athletic socks.

For accessories, Hadid mixed metals with a grungy silver necklace and drop earrings with a small gold watch and rings. The model carried a small black leather bowler-style handbag. And of course, it wouldn’t be a Bella Hadid signature street style look without a pair of small oval sunglasses.

If you keep up with Bella Hadid’s personal style, you’ll know that this wasn’t her first soccer-inspired look. Hadid has been wearing Adidas Samba sneakers, known for originally being indoor soccer shoes, through every major fashion city in the world. The trend is already catching on (Hailey Bieber wore them last week in Florence, Italy) and is sure to be the most popular sneaker style come fall.

The style is under $80 so if you’ve been considering trying the look, you’ll want to get them before they inevitably sell out. While you’re shopping, you may even add a pair of soccer socks to your cart too. If Bella Hadid ever creates a soccer team, I’ll be the first to join (and dressed for the occasion).