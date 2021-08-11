Is Bella Hadid Making Adidas Superstars Cool Again?

Scroll To See More Images

Who can forget the iconic, cringe-worthy video of Bella Hadid sneaker shopping with Complex? She bought three pairs of Air Jordans, some Converse, a pair of Vans Old Skool Platforms—and absolutely no Adidas, but her latest Instagram post hints that the Superstars are back in a big way.

Granted, when Hadid filmed the video with Complex back in 2017, she had just teamed up with Nike to star in a campaign promoting the Cortez, so it’s no surprise her tastes were aligned with whatever the brand was pushing. That said, she did add a few wildcards to her cart (I never saw those Vans coming!) and I can’t help but wonder if, in 2021, Adidas Superstars would’ve made the cut.

At least, a very puffed-up version of the Superstars. “Hey thank you so much Kerwin for my new Super STuffed Adidas I love them soooo much!!! I am always so proud of everything U do!!” Hadid captioned a carousel on Instagram, showing off her OOTD in front of an endless array of sneakers.

Paired with extra-baggy black jeans and a white tank with red lip prints, Hadid rocked what I thought were the classic Adidas Superstars, but her caption clued me in to why her proportions in the images looked so wild.

Rather than the OGs, Hadid was wearing the not-yet-released KT Superstar Superstuffed sneakers, an Adidas collaboration with Harlem-based entertainer Kerwin Frost. Frost has been promoting his Adidas collab like crazy on the ‘Gram—and based on his posts (and one super wild promo video) we know that the KT Superstar Superstuffed sneakers are padded to look five times larger than the size they actually are.

Even though they look bigger, they still fit like your classic Superstars, so they’re ideal for anyone who wants to A) make their feet look larger or B) play up some dramatic proportions like Hadid. Between her baggy jeans and chunky kicks, she was serving Bratz doll realness.

“My intention with my Adidas collection is to create art pieces that push the needle and break boundaries,” Frost wrote on Instagram Stories. “When I announced my collab you probably expected a colorway play—I literally changed the entire genetics of iconic sneaker silhouettes.” He also added that he loved the “polarizing reactions.”

The KT Superstar Superstuffed sneakers aren’t out just yet, but in the meantime, there are tons of classic Adidas Superstars out now that you can shop to get Hadid’s look and freshen up your footwear wardrobe for fall. Read on for a few of our favorites and look out for Frost’s collab dropping some time this month.

Superstars in Cloud White/Core Black/Cloud White

Nothing beats the classic white and black colorway, am I right?

Superstar OT Tech Shoes in Chalk White/Halo Mint/Clear Pink

Hello, zig-zag pastel perfection! These Superstars are statement-making in every sense of the word.

Superstar Bold Shoes in Cloud White/Ambient Sky/Silver Metallic

Want some height? These Superstars have a platform sole and floral print you can pair with almost anything.

Superstar OT Tech Shoes in Cloud White/Bliss/Gold Metallic

If you like a more neutral color palette but black-and-white feels too harsh, this understated gold is the perfect colorway to pair with a more minimalist wardrobe.

Superstars in Cloud White/Clear Pink/Solar Red

Hate tying your shoes? This toggle lace functions as both an easy alternative and a major fashion statement.