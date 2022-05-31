SOS Bella Hadid’s Extremely Low-Rise Shorts Are Making Me Nervous

Scroll To See More Images

The Cannes Film Festival just wrapped in the South of France—for the last few days, Bella Hadid has graced the red carpet wearing incredible looks from designer archives. From Tom Ford-era Gucci to 1986 Chanel, the supermodel keeps one-upping herself with her own looks and surprising onlookers with her fashion. It was off the red carpet, however, that she made her most daring choice—Bella Hadid’s low-rise boating look takes the Y2K trend further (and lower on the hips) than ever before and if I’m being honest, it’s stressing me out. It seems as if there’s no escaping the low-rise trend now!

Half the fun of Cannes is the “off-duty” looks that celebrities wear to go bask at the beach, play by the pool and pose for paparazzi pictures. Since Bella Hadid is already a street-style star, she’s a natural at making a fashion statement in her downtime. Her latest statement is really more of a question: how low can you go? For the last year, Hadid has been a low-rise jean supporter and now she’s ready to combine the controversial trend with two more questionable trends: Bermuda shorts and a monokini.

Now I’ll admit, while I’ve been skeptical about low-rise anything I have been interested in switching a classic bikini out for a monokini—especially after Kim Kardashian was seen wearing the trend earlier this year. Bella Hadid’s monokini just sealed the deal on this summer swimsuit trend. Hadid wore a strapless white monokini which emphasized her hourglass waist.

The swimsuit itself is very simple with a silver ring holding it together—Hadid played the look up with huge gold cuff bracelets, gold hoops and matching necklaces. It’s safe to say that she wasn’t planning on jumping in the water.

The monokini would’ve been trendy on its own but Bella Hadid is never one to opt for simplicity. She paired the swimsuit with very low-rise white Bermuda shorts. As summer weather hits, it’s tempting to always grab the same pair of denim cut-offs but Bermuda shorts are a dressier option that goes with just as many looks. If Hadid’s style is too Y2K for you, Meghan Markle was just seen wearing a long pair of white summer shorts that could serve as outfit inspiration.

If you simply can’t get behind a low-rise Bermuda short, Bella Hadid’s outfit still provides a lesson in proportions. The monokini automatically elongates the torso which is why a longer short was a great choice to balance the length out. Not only was Hadid’s choice to wear a belt probably necessary to keep her low-rise look in place, it also breaks up the monochrome white of the outfit.

It wouldn’t be a Bella Hadid street-style look without her signature tiny sunglasses. The supermodel always opts for small frames to complete her ensembles. While Bella Hadid is usually photographed solo on the streets of New York City, she was joined in Cannes by her boyfriend, Marc Kalman. Hadid and Kalman keep their relationship relatively private but have been spotted out and about more frequently lately. I’m still obsessing over their Lizzie McGuire day in Italy a few months ago. Bella Hadid in Europe, in love and in low-rise pieces seems to be the trend of the summer—maybe Y2K isn’t so bad after all.