Bella Hadid Just Chopped Her Lob into an Adorable, Super-Short Bob

*Oprah voice* You get a bob, you get a bob, you get a bob! No, seriously, so many A-list heads—including the likes of Miranda Cosgrove, Kylie Jenner, Mila Kunis, and Victoria Beckham—have gotten bobs this summer that Bob might as well become their names. (Bob Jenner. Has a ring to it, no?)

The next initiate is Bella Hadid who made the jump from shoulder-grazing hair to a choppy chin-length bob that we gotta say, suits her pretty well. Though the 20-year-old’s hair change isn’t as drastic some of these other celebs’ mermaid-length hair-to-bob transformations, it’s still a pretty big deal considering we’ve gotten used to her swingy lob since she debuted it at the 2017 Met Gala in May. (Plus, in hair years, a couple inches feels like a few feet.)

However, instead of showing off her head-turning cut on the red carpet like she did May, the supermodel kept things pretty simple. She just went about her average day and if it wasn’t for the love-to-hate-them paparazzi, who knows when we would’ve seen Bella’s new do? (Just kidding. Instagram exists.)

The younger Hadid sister debuted her cut over the weekend when she stepped out in an all-white outfit as her jaw-grazing bob was in full swing. Bella flaunted her new do a second time on Instagram when she snapped a mirror selfie.

There you have it, folks. The summer bob squad is growing. Put down your predictions on who will be next. Hear that? That’s the sound of bob-chopping scissors. BRB as we investigate.