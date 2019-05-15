Bella Hadid Just Liked Selena Gomez’s Photo & Everything Is Right In The World

Two years ago, the “Wolves” singer and The Weeknd were dating. And naturally, there was *a lot* of drama. Mainly because the former Disney Channel star and her singer bae unfollowed his then-ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid on Instagram. But Bella Hadid just reacted to Selena Gomez’s photo—The Weeknd drama seems to be over! Nothing says “I forgive you,” like an Insta like, amiright? Obviously totally kidding. But we’re happy to see them supporting one another! Also technically, Hadid unfollowed Gomez first. Back in January 2017, the model unfollowed her ex-boyfriend’s new flame once photos of the couple kissing came out.

Hadid and The Weeknd have now been back together for over a year now. Talk about a reversed situation! But the girls don’t seem to have any hard feelings. In fact, Hadid liked a photo Gomez’s makeup artist Hung Vanngo shared of the actress making her Cannes Film Festival debut. (She looks absolutely STUNNING in white. But are we surprised? Nope!). Hadid has graced the festival with her presence in the past so she probably knows exactly what Gomez is going through. Ironically, Hadid and The Weeknd first sparked reconciliation romance rumors at last year’s Cannes Festival. The pair were spotted together at an after party…oh la la! Now the couple is like, extremely serious. They’re even living together! Back in November of 2018, a source told US Weekly that an engagement might be coming there way, saying “a proposal is on the horizon.” The source also added that Hadid and The Weeknd are “madly in love with each other.” Aw! So cute.

Gomez is also doing well, although keeping a lower profile than many other celebs. And that’s honestly probably why! A source told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that things are going really well for the young actress. “She’s happy, healthy and doing great. She’s happy to just be with friends,” the source explained. We love to hear it!