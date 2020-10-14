Bella Hadid & Selena Gomez’s Teddy Bear Coat Is On Sale Right Now For Prime Day

Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez aren’t two names you often see in the same sentence—well, unless it involves The Weeknd. But no, the singer-songwriter is not involved this time; instead, the two fashionistas happen to share a fondness for the same teddy bear coat made by I.AM.GIA. They have both been spotted rocking it casually on Instagram, and unlike most celebrity outerwear which often cost big bucks, this fuzzy coat is totally within your budget. And thanks to Amazon Prime Day, which ends tonight at 12 p.m. PST, it’s even cheaper. You can get this coat at an additional 20 percent off for a grand total of $46.75. That’s less than a haircut—and we’re not even factoring in color.

Celebs love I.AM.GIA for super-trendy outfits—who could forget the fire two-piece Maddy wore in Euphoria? This teddy bear coat is definitely a bit more wearable, with its signature caramel color that it’ll remind you of all of the pumpkin spice lattes you’ll order this fall. Winter is coming, too. You need a cozy coat to curl up in, so why not shell out for one that’s Bella and Selena-approved? It’s your chance to look as effortless as they two chic women. But you have to hurry because this jacket will turn back into a pumpkin—aka, go back up to full price—after midnight.

Below, shop Gomez and Hadid’s exact jacket, as well as a few similar ones to cuddle up in this season.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

I.AM.GIA Women’s Pixie Coat

This Sherpa jacket, with its cozy and creamy caramel color, is a must-have for fall weather.

If this coat just isn’t doing it for you or doesn’t come in your size, there are plenty of other teddy bear coats on sale for Prime Day. We’ve rounded up the best of them below.

TEMOFON Women’s Coat

If you want something more unique than the caramel color teddy coat, this brand also has options in cool colors like blue, coffee and black. This fluffy coat is normally $29.99, so it’s a more budget-friendly option than Selena and Bella’s coat.

Faux Shearling Jacket

Did someone say $18.99 jacket? Because that’s what this lightning deal is offering. You could get two of these jackets for the price of the celeb-approved pick. Be careful while you’re clicking around, though. Only certain colors of this faux shearling jacket are on sale.