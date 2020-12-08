Here’s How Bella Hadid Feels About The Weeknd & Rosalía’s Rumored Romance

All good. Bella Hadid’s reaction to The Weeknd and Rosalía dating rumors isn’t what fans would expect. The “Can’t Feel My Face” singer and the “Con Altura” songstress sparked romance rumors on Friday, December 4, when The Weeknd released the music video for his remix of “Blinding Lights” featuring Rosalía.

The video showed the two singers up close and personal as The Weeknd nuzzled himself into Rosalía’s neck and Rosalía caressed The Weeknd’s face with her hand. “Are Rosalia and The Weeknd dating?? Or just doing a collab? I need answers!” tweeted user @MissPris_73. User @xodahost wrote, “@theweeknd ur dating rosalia admit it.”

So what does The Weeknd’s on-again, off-again ex, Bella Hadid, think of his rumored romance? Well, a source told HollywoodLife on Tuesday, December 8, that Bella is fine with whoever The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, dates. “Bella’s not really concerned one way or another what is or isn’t going on with Abel’s love life,” the source said. ”

The insider went on to note that Bella understands that The Weeknd’s music videos with other women are a performance and not necessary evidence that he’s dating whoever is playing his love interest. “[Bella] knows the name of the game and understands that his form of expression is through his music,” the insider said. “Rosalia is gorgeous and Bella knows there will always be fan speculation regardless of who he works with.”

The source continued, “They have a long history and spent a big chunk of their lives together. That will never change and she knows they learned a lot from each other through their relationship. Bella is focused on her own life and doesn’t spend her time prying into his.”

Bella and The Weeknd dated on and off from 2015 to 2019. They first split in fall of 2016 before reuniting in 2018. Their most recent breakup was in August 2019, around a year after The Weeknd split from Selena Gomez. Rosalia, for her part, was linked to rapper, C. Tangana, in 2016.

As for what the real deal is between Rosalia and The Weeknd, it looks like the two are just collaborators and have insane chemistry. In March 2020, it was reported that Rosalia was dating Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro.