Even Bella Hadid Thinks The Weeknd’s Album Is About Her & Now We’re Screaming

When The Weeknd dropped his long-awaited album, it included more than just good tunes. Fans were convinced that Abel was dropping tons of hints about his ex. And it looks like they’re not exactly wrong: Bella Hadid’s reaction to The Weeknd’s After Hours songs proves that she hears the connection, too. According to a source with HollywoodLife, the 23-year-old model can see “why fans would think his music references their relationship.”

“Bella knows that Abel has always put his heart and soul into his music,” says the source. “She can definitely see why fans would think his music references their relationship and she can’t help but think the same.” There it is, folks. All those suspicions that The Weeknd was trying to win back his ex with his latest album aren’t so far-fetched, after all.

If we take a look at his and Bella’s relationship, it honestly makes sense. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, dated Bella on-and-off for years before splitting for good in 2019. After so many ups and downs together, it’s only natural that Abel’s former flame would come up as a topic in his music.

“Despite things not working out between them,” says the source, “there are people that will always have a special place in our hearts and that’s just the type of connection they have.”

But it’s possible that Bella wasn’t the only lost lover mentioned on Abel’s latest. While it’s pretty clear that tracks like “Escape From LA” are about the model, fans can’t forget that the R&B crooner also left Bella for Selena Gomez in 2017. The pair dated for only a few months before Abel made his way back to Bella—but the impact of their relationship remains clear, especially on standout track “Save Your Tears.” Fans noticed the song opens with the lyrics, “I saw you dancing in a crowded room,” which some believe is a reference to Selena’s own song “Crowded Room” from her new album Rare.

One thing’s for sure: Abel has plenty of lovelorn lyrics to go around, whether they’re for songstress Selena or model beauty Bella.