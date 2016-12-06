Bella Hadid Looks Totally Different with Platinum Blonde Hair

Earlier this year, Bella Hadid showed off some temporary platinum hair, with pink thrown in for good measure. And though she definitely looked different, it wasn’t too crazy—just Bella Hadid, rocking some lighter hair. But today, Paper magazine released images of Bella with white-blonde hair, and though we’re thinking this was temporary also—her hairline is a little too even, which could be thanks to a wig, Photoshop, or some wizardry of the two—it’s way more dramatic than her earlier jaunt into blonde territory.

Bella is actually a natural blonde, but dyes her hair to distinguish herself from her older sister, Gigi Hadid. “I just have a darker personality,” Bella told Allure. “And my sister being blonde and me being brunette, it’s a good separation.”

But she did admit that she likes playing with her old hair color. “I put a blonde wig on and think it would be fun to go back, but I’m happy with my hair. Blondes are so angelic. My sister can get away with anything,” she said of Gigi.

In the edgy Paper photo shoot, Bella showed off a nipple piercing and some fierce makeup, including lips that look as though they were given a once-over with a BeDazzler. She talked about her first Victoria’s Secret runway show ever, saying that it came as a shock to be cast. “I was really surprised, but definitely excited,” she said. “I tried last year [to be cast in] the show,” she added, but was passed up. Then she threw up in the classic, “I think everything happens for a reason.” Indeed.

Though a few weeks ago, Bella told People that she hadn’t meant to lose so much weight ahead of the VS show, she was more positive about her new appearance with Paper. She credited her new look to “working out and eating well,” and said she feels awesome. “I feel the healthiest I’ve been in a long time,” she said. “I feel fit.”

Head over to Paper to see the full shoot and read the whole interview, and decide for yourself if the hair is thanks to bleach or some other kind of magic.