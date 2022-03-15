Bella Just Confirmed What Plastic Surgery She’s Had After Years of Denying She ‘F—ked With Her Face’

Since her start as a model, there have been years of questions about Bella Hadid’s plastic surgery and what she has or hasn’t done to her face.

In an interview with People in 2018, Bella, the younger sister of model Gigi Hadid, opened up about how criticism, especially about how she looks, affects her. “I usually never respond to anybody and I think that night I just really had had it,”Bella said about why he responded at the time to an Instagram user who claimed she and Kendall Jenner both got a “new face” “At the end of the day I don’t want to mean, and I don’t want to ‘clap back.’ We’re all just human beings and it wasn’t even about what they said about our faces, it was just that — don’t attack my personality because you don’t know me. That’s what deeply hurts me.” Bella continued, “They don’t know Kendall either and people have their different perceptions of her, too. But she’s such an amazing girl and so kind and so sweet and really generous from her heart and people really don’t know that about her. I think that at that point I was just like, I’m done.”

Bella went on to tell People that responded to a negative comment is a “once-in-a-while kind of thing” as she’s learned to tune out the critics. “I used to be a really big over-sharer,” she said. “I learned that protecting myself and my heart is more important to me right now. I feel like at this point you sometimes start to believe the things that people say to you, whether it’s good or bad, but I like to share things that mean a lot to me.” She continued, “I think to be able to conserve my own self, I need to be able to take a step back and keep my center and keep my privacy.” Read on for what Bella Hadid has said about her plastic surgery and which cosmetic procedures (if any) she’s had.

Has Bella Hadid had plastic surgery?

Has Bella Hadid had plastic surgery? The answer is yes. In an interview with Vogue in March 2022, Bella confirmed that she had a nose job when she was 14 years old, three years before she started professionally modeling. “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she said. “I think I would have grown into it.”

Though she confessed she had a rhinoplasty when she was a teenager, Bella denied that she has any other cosmetic procedures on her face, such as fillers or an eye lift. “People think I fully fucked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right?” she said. She continued, “I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called—it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book.”

Bella also told the magazine that she’s had “impostor syndrome” due to critics who believe she bought her modeling career through plastic surgery. “[I’ve had] impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this,” she said. “People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

Bella’s comments come after she also confirmed to InStyle in 2018 that she’s never had fillers in her face. “People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face,” she said at the time. She added, “I turn my phone off and remember that the people around me are the only ones whose opinions I really care about. Why would I read those comments? They are usually coming more for my character than for my face, which is more hurtful.”

Bella’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, also confirmed in an Instagram comment to a fan in 2019 that neither Bella nor her sister, Gigi Hadid, have had fillers or Botox. “None of my children have never done fillers or Botox or put anything foreign in their bodies,” she wrote.. “They know better after seeing what I went through.”

Bella also clapped back to an Instagram user in 2018, who claimed that she and her friend, Kendall Jenner, don’t deserve their modeling success. “2 fake bitches sitting in a tree, first comes the nose job, then come the lips, oh and don’t forget the built in cheeks lmao y’all trippin’ fam, money can get you a new face but not a nicer personality which these two girls need,” the user wrote. Bella responded, “I wish you would know either of our personalities. And not only that, I wish you would only grasp a heart of your own. Blessings to you sweetheart. Jealousy is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with.”

