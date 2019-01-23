Bella Hadid’s Mom Shut Down Rumors She Had Plastic Surgery

On Tuesday Yolanda Hadid, mother to supermodels Bella, Gigi and Anwar, posted a photo on Instagram as a celebration of her 55th birthday and a celebration of her body. “❤️Fifty Five and smiling from the inside out….” she wrote. In this post, she went on to talk about the importance of natural beauty and avoiding plastic surgery. This sparked some skeptical followers to ask about rumors that Yolanda’s daughters have had a lot of work done. With fans asking questions like, “Did Bella Hadid have plastic surgery,” Yolanda responded with a definitive answer, shutting down the rumor mill once and for all.

“…What about your daughters,” one of Yolanda Hadid’s followers asked. “Especially Bella? She is beautiful but must use fillers?! And she is in that business so how do you rationalize that?”

“None of my children have never done fillers or Botox or put anything foreign in their bodies,” Hadid replied. “They know better after seeing what I went through.” (We’d be remiss if we didn’t point out the typo in her sentence “none of my children have never done fillers…” She obviously didn’t intentionally make that a double negative. “Never” should have been “ever.” But, don’t worry Hadid, we don’t blame you!)

Nothing like a mama bear to defend her cubs!

This isn’t the first time Bella Hadid has received some questions about potential fillers, Botox or plastic surgery procedures. In the July 2018 issue of InStyle, Bella Hadid discussed the rumors swirling about getting work done. “People think I got all this surgery or did this or that,” she said. “And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face.”

In April 2018, Bella Hadid dealt with yet another Instagram troll who suggested that she had fillers as well as cosmetic procedures.

A fan account posted a side-by-side photo of Hadid and supermodel and reality star Kendall Jenner in similar sheer tops, asking “Kenny or Bella?” One user decided to choose neither model and instead went after both women. “2 fake bitches sitting in a tree, first comes the nose job, then come the lips, oh and don’t forget the built in cheeks,” wrote the user. “lmao y’all tripping fam, money can get you a new face but not a nicer personality which these two girls need.” Wow. Talk about social media bullying. This is about as mean as it gets. And Hadid was having none of it.

“I wish you would know either of our personalities,” Hadid replied. “And not only that, I wish you would only grasp a heart of your own. Blessings to you sweetheart. Jealousy is cry for help that I wish I could help you with”

The user deleted the comment, which also deleted Hadid’s witty response. Lucky for us, the fan account screenshotted the interaction and shared it on her story

Bella’s response reminds us of that southern phrase, “Bless your heart.” Sweet, but with quite a bit of salt. We will absolutely be using “Blessings to you sweetheart” as a shutdown of any haters moving forward.

It seems Bella and Yolanda aren’t the only Hadid women facing scrutiny. Back in 2015, Gigi Hadid posted a heartfelt response to negative opinions about her body.

“Your mean comments don’t make me want to change my body, they don’t make me want to say no to the designers that ask me to be in their shows, and they definitely don’t change the designers opinions of me,” she wrote.

These Hadid women are powerful, strong and know when to speak their minds! They also have a way with words. Here is Yolanda’s selfie for her 55th birthday. We hope the negative comments didn’t outweigh the love and joy she felt about being entirely herself on her birthday.

“…. Finally back to the original 1964. Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, exstensions and all the bullshit I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me………. Your health is your wealth so please make educated decisions, research the partial information you’re given by our broken system before putting anything foreign in your body.

It took me many years of undoing some bad choices I made for myself before I finally found the freedom to sustainable internal beauty and acceptance of what is the best version of myself by nobody’s standards but my own…………………….It’s on us to learn to love our selves and celebrate our unique, one of a kind beauty at all ages as we move through this journey called “life”. Beauty has no meaning without your health………………. #ShamelessSelfie #55

#BeautyStartsFromWithin

#AgeComesWithWisdom”

Side note: great hashtags, Yolanda. We approve. #BeautyStartsFromWithin. #AgeComesWithWisdom.