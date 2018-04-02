Bella Hadid Shuts Down Troll Who Said She Owes Her Career to Plastic Surgery

There has been a lot of talk about whether Bella Hadid has had plastic surgery, and though she has never confirmed nor denied the rumors, she wants to make one thing clear: She owes her modeling career to her talent, not how much she spent on her face.

The 21-year-old model made that clear to her fans and critics when she recently shut down an Instagram troll who accused her and her best friend, Kendall Jenner, of undergoing major plastic surgery to become supermodels. Hadid’s clap-back occurred after a fan Instagram posted a side-by-side picture of her and Jenner in sheer, nipple-baring outfits. “Kenny or Bella?” the fan asked.

The picture spurred a response from a hater who called Hadid and Jenner “2 fake bitches” and went on a rampage about the supposed plastic surgery that they’ve had done. After ranting about the nose jobs and lip and cheek fillers that the models have done, the hater went off on Hadid and Jenner’s personalities, claiming that “money can get you a new face, but not a nicer personality.”

“2 fake bitches sitting in a tree, first comes the nose job, then come the lips, oh and don’t forget the built in cheeks lmao y’all trippin’ fam, money can get you a new face but not a nicer personality which these two girls need,” the hater commented.

Not having someone talk s—t about her and her bestie, Hadid responded to the comment. However, instead of stooping as low as the troll, she killed them with kindness, wishing them the best and assuming that their response was out of jealousy.

“I wish you would know either of our personalities. And not only that, I wish you would only grasp a heart of your own. Blessings to you sweetheart. Jealousy is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with,” Hadid commented.

The hater has since deleted their comment (as well as Hadid’s) and put their Instagram to private. But Hadid has made her point loud and clear: You don’t mess with her or her friends. Better luck next time, trolls.