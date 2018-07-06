Bella Hadid Accused of Major Photoshop Fail for This Sexy Bikini Picture

Bella Hadid is no stranger to stirring up conversations with her bikini pictures. Whether she’s relaxing on a luxurious beach or showing off her ample assets in a skimpy two-piece, the 21-year-old never fails to look like a literal fire emoji. But a recent bikini picture of her next to a “curved” dresser is catching the internet’s attention for the wrong reasons: Photoshop.

On Thursday, Hadid took to her Instagram to share a sexy mirror selfie of her in a hot red bikini. The picture featured her with oil-damp skin, wet hair, a red bikini, and a pose showing off her supermodel curves. The Instagram didn’t seem out of the ordinary compared to Hadid’s other countless bikini pictures—until fans noticed one strange detail in the background: a curved dresser.

If you look closely, the edge of the dresser in the background by Hadid’s hip is curved. This led many fans to believe that the model photoshopped the picture to make her hips look bigger and her waist more slender. Afte noticing the detail, fans flooded Hadid’s Instagram with FaceTune accusations. Some slammed her for editing her body, while others expressed their disappointment in knowing that someone as beautiful as Hadid also photoshopped her pictures.

As we know from other celebrities, curved lines aren’t a sure sign that a picture is photoshopped. Though they’re one of the most of common clues that something has been edited, there are a lot of explanations for wonky details, such as lighting, filters or strange shapes caused by taking a picture in a mirror. It’s unclear whether Hadid actually photoshopped her picture, but if she did, we hope she hears the constructive comments from her fans and leaves her body alone.