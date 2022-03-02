Bella Hadid’s Paris Fashion Week Style Is Even Better Off The Runway

Scroll To See More Images

Bella Hadid is a regular on the runways of Paris Fashion Week—but personally, I’m more into her model-off-duty looks. Yes, she looked a beautiful bride at the powerful Off White show, but it was the outfit she wore when arrived backstage that I ended up bookmarking to recreate. In the past, models toned down their personal style so as to appear a blank canvas for casting calls and creative directors; in 2022, models are every bit full-fledged celebs, and their everyday outfits matter just as much as their red carpet attire. Luckily, Bella Hadid’s Paris street style is on point.

Let’s start with my favorite outfit of the week and then backtrack, shall we? Arriving to Off White with her boo Marc Kalman by her side, Bella repped the brand in a green and blue blaid mini dress with a mock neck collar, perfectly accessorized with long black leather evening gloves and gloriously puffy tall quilted pull-on boots.

But the looks didn’t stop there! My second favorite look was less Gen Z and more ’90s baby, featuring teeny tiny sunnies with blue-tinted lenses, a one-shouldered denim dress and a casual tee layered underneath with an asymmetrical feel. She accessorized further with sheer black tights, tall black lug-soled boots and a tan leather bowler bag.

It seems Bella is especially into this bowler style of shoulder bag—she rocked a similar silhouette by Prada in the same week, this time opting for darker sunnies and a crimped ponytail for a little added flair. The outfit itself definitely took me by surprise—are sweater dresses cool again?

Apparently so. Bella’s cream one-shouldered pick was an unexpected choice, but it paired perfectly with black tights and knee-high black combat boots. It also featured a massive pocket at the elbow that some are calling an “arm wallet.” TBD on if that look takes off, Bells.

While I’m all about a matching moment, it doesn’t seem Hadid and her boyfriend coordinated for this particular trip. Kalman showed up to Max Mara in a light blue Marithé + François Girbaud crew neck, navy trousers and Docs, while Bella opted for a black-and-white look featuring a plaid jacket, a white tee, a knee-length black skirt, sheer tights and black boots. She also sported a black sweater tied at her shoulders in case she needed another layer.

And of course, I’d be remiss if I didn’t talk about Hadid’s most…eclectic look of the week. For a balcony photoshoot, Hadid played dress-up in a pair of baggy jeans with the words “Tourist vs. Purist” written across, a gray knit bralette, a “shirt” constructed of what appear to be plastic teal Louis Vuitton logos, and a very fluffy orange and hot pink fur hat.

OK, I won’t lie—that last look had me a little skeptical, but all in all, Bella Hadid’s personal style reigns supreme. It’s trendy and cool, but most importantly, it feels extremely her. She dresses for herself, and it shows! And in one of the most fashionable cities in the world, Hadid proved she can definitely keep up with Paris’s high street style standards.