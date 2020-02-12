Bella Hadid Has Been Taking Over the 2020 NYFW Runways—Here Are All Her Stunning Looks

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been paying close attention to the New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 runways, you’ve probably noticed that Bella Hadid is all over them. The model typically does more than one show during fashion week, but this year, she’s already walked six. (!!!) Bella Hadid’s NYFW 2020 runway looks have all seriously been so good, it’d be a shame to not appreciate each and every one of them. Luckily for you, I’ve rounded up all her NYFW runway ensembles, so you can bask in the beauty that is Bella Hadid. You’re welcome.

From Tom Ford to Oscar De La Renta, Bella Hadid has walked for no shortage of big-name designers. She’s definitely one of the most famous models out there, but it’s for good reason. Every time Hadid steps onto that runway, I feel inspired—no matter what she’s wearing. Of course, it helps if the ensembles are stunning, and thankfully, all of her NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 runway looks are. Some of the looks even point to current and upcoming fashion trends for 2020. So thank you, Bella Hadid, for giving us the gift of watching you walk down the runway.

Tom Ford Runway (Look 1)—

Hadid’s first stop at NYFW was Tom Ford, where she wore two different looks on the runway. First, a majorly pattern clashing ensemble—one of many examples throughout NYFW that prove pattern mixing is in for fall and winter 2020.

Tom Ford Runway (Look 2)—

For her second Tom Ford look, Bella Hadid showed off the designer’s sparkly, see-through gown. That asymmetrical cut-out is what gets me, though. I need a glass of water over here.

Brandon Maxwell (Look 1)—

Up next for Hadid was Brandon Maxwell’s incredibly chic runway. The model wore silver pants and a black bralette top in her first look (featuring a tiny bag). It seems as though bralettes and tiny bags are here to stay for fall/winter 2020.

Brandon Maxwell (Look 2)—

Hadid’s second Brandon Maxwell look was a stunning black gown—Or was it a top and a skirt? Either way, it looked incredible, and I wouldn’t be surprised if several celebrities donned this look on the red carpet in the coming months.

Oscar De La Renta (Look 1)—

On Monday, Hadid walked the runway at the Oscar De La Renta show, starting with a stunning blue and red ensemble. I’m already making plans to save up for that blue coat, TBH.

Oscar De La Renta (Look 2)—

Then, Bella Hadid closed the Oscar De La Renta show in this hot pink finale dress. It’s all very flamingo, but make it fashion—and I love it.

Rodarte—

Next up: Rodarte, and this not-your-grandma’s-polka-dots look. Polka dots are in for spring and summer 2020, and it seems that trend will continue into fall and winter as well.

Khaite—

Walking two shows in the same day might seem like a difficult task, but Bella Hadid handled it like the pro she is. On Tuesday, Hadid also walked the Khaite NYFW show, proving animal print is going nowhere in fall and winter 2020.

Michael Kors—

While we head into the final shows of NYFW Fall/Winter 2020, Bella Hadid heads down the Michaels Kors runway. I’m sure we’ll see this sparkly black gown all over the red carpet this year. It’s already a classic.