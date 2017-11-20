Bella Hadid Recovers from Nip Slip, and More Wild Moments from the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show took Shanghai, China by storm on Sunday night when supermodels like Bella Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Karlie Kloss, and Adriana Lima hit the catwalk in their most jaw-dropping lingerie. And though the full show doesn’t air on television until November 28, there are plenty of OMG moments that we’ve either heard through the grapevine or seen leak on social media.
To amp you for the annual lingerie extravaganza, we rounded up four of the craziest moments from Sunday night’s show—from an epic runway tumble (and recovery!) to Harry Styles‘s awkward encounters with three of his exes. Take a look at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show’s most talked-about moments, ahead.
Bella Hadid's Nip Slip Recovery
Bella Hadid was all smiles when she made her way down the Victoria's Secret runway. During one of her walks, Hadid lifted her arms up in excitement and accidentally exposed part of her nipples. However, the wardrobe malfunction was no big deal for Hadid who kept on smiling and finished her walk unphased by her public nip slip.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ming Xi's Runway Tumble (and Recovery)
During one of her walks, Victoria's Secret model Ming Xi tripped over her garment and fell in the middle of the runway. After an assistant from a fellow model and a couple seconds to fix her intricate floral headpiece, Xi got up and continued on like a pro.
Alessandra Ambrosio's Lookalike Daughter
For the Victoria's Secret red carpet, held before the show, Alessandra Ambrosio brought her 9-year-old daughter, Anja Louise. And though the 17-year V.S. veteran garnered tons of attention for her last-ever runway walk with the lingerie brand, it was Ambrosio's lookalike daughter that caught our eye. Posed next to each other on the red carpet, Anja looked like a younger, straight-up doppelgänger of her mom, and we can't wait to see how much more they look alike when she gets older. (Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, who?)
Photo:
Getty Images
Harry Styles's Run-in with Three of His Exes
Though there isn't any footage (yet!), Harry Styles was set to run into three of his exes at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, As a performer, Styles shared the runway with the show's models as they made their way down. Considering three of his rumored exes—Sara Sampaio, Georgia Fowler, and Nadine Leopold—are Victoria's Secret models and were planned to walk in the show, it's safe to say that we can expect some pretty awkward ex encounters on the televised broadcast.