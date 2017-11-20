Bella Hadid Recovers from Nip Slip, and More Wild Moments from the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show took Shanghai, China by storm on Sunday night when supermodels like Bella Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Karlie Kloss, and Adriana Lima hit the catwalk in their most jaw-dropping lingerie. And though the full show doesn’t air on television until November 28, there are plenty of OMG moments that we’ve either heard through the grapevine or seen leak on social media.

To amp you for the annual lingerie extravaganza, we rounded up four of the craziest moments from Sunday night’s show—from an epic runway tumble (and recovery!) to Harry Styles‘s awkward encounters with three of his exes. Take a look at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show’s most talked-about moments, ahead.