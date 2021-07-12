Bella Hadid Just Wore A “Lung” Necklace At Cannes & I’m Seriously Breathless

Scroll To See More Images

Every now and again, a red carpet look comes along that well and truly takes my breath away. I’m talking about the kind of dress that is so stunning that I can’t get it out of my head for days. Bella Hadid’s golden necklace dress at this year’s Cannes Film Festival really did just that. The supermodel and all-around It-Girl wore a Schiaparelli Couture gown that features a—wait for it—gold “Lung” necklace that basically replaced her need for a top. This is a frock that you actually need to see to believe. Don’t worry–I have all the details on her look.

It’s not uncommon for fashion’s best and brightest to wear couture gowns on the red carpet in Cannes. However, it is a little unusual to see a supermodel wearing a barely-there gold necklace in lieu of, you know, an actual top. But alas, Bella Hadid is no mere model—and this gown is anything but basic.

The dress in question is from Schiaparelli’s most recent Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021 collection which literally just appeared on the runway in Paris only a week ago. I knew from the second I saw it that this very dress would pop up on a red carpet somewhere, but I by no means thought that I would see it this soon after it debuted.

While a picture of the gown hasn’t made it onto Hadid’s actual Instagram grid just yet, she did take the time to thank Schiaparelli’s Creative Director, Daniel Roseberry, on her Stories. “Thank you angel @DanielRoseberry,” she wrote over a photo of her from the red carpet. “This creation of yours is a dream come true. Art&reality. You and your mind are truly incredible!!! Thank you for Ever!” She finished off the note with a few flaming heart emojis.

Other than, you know, the giant pair of lungs on her chest, Hadid’s gown was actually relatively low-key. The piece featured flowing long sleeves, a plunging scoop neckline and a fitted silhouette. She accessorized the gown with a pair of black strappy sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. Naturally, she kept the rest of her jewelry on the simple side. I mean, what else would you wear when you’re donning a gold breastplate on the red carpet? Bella opted for a pair of dangly gold and red earrings and a matching statement-making ring from Chopard.

When it comes to her hair and makeup, The younger Hadid sister took the soft glam route. Hadid’s hair was slicked back into her classic high ponytail, while her makeup was kept bronzed and glowy. When wearing a daring outfit, it’s best to stick to the classics.

This dress is truly one for the ages and I can’t wait to see if anyone dares to wear it again this year. In the meantime, you will 100 percent find me scouring the internet for acceptable dupes. And you best believe that I’ve already found some pretty amazing options! Style these pieces similar to how Hadid did: Keep the rest of your outfit simple! Let these necklaces be the star of the show by pairing them with a little black dress and matching strappy black heels. Donning diamond jewelry is optional, of course!

Read on to shop a few different versions right now that don’t require a stylist or a red-carpet-worthy occasion to be worn IRL. While these pieces don’t actually feature a pair of golden lungs, this trend is truly next level. This also just begs the question: What Can’t Bella Wear?

Branch Statement Bib Necklace

Shop this Branch Statement Bib Necklace by Kenneth Jay Lane to emulate Hadid’s look. It’s a bit of a splurge at $300, but you’ll keep it in your collection forever.

Body Chain Necklace

For a glitzy (and affordable!) option that will get to you in no time, try this halter-style chain top from DOTASI. Style it over a tank—or a pair of nipple covers—to your next party.

Gold Chain Bra Top

When in doubt, go to Etsy. This Gold Chain Bra Top is the gilded piece your closet needs. I would style it this under a blazer for a sexy date-night look. The chains will pop out from under the lapel!