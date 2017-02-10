StyleCaster
The Week in Naked Celebrity Instagrams: J.Lo’s Boobs, Bella Hadid’s Bedroom Eyes

The Week in Naked Celebrity Instagrams: J.Lo’s Boobs, Bella Hadid’s Bedroom Eyes

The Week in Naked Celebrity Instagrams: J.Lo’s Boobs, Bella Hadid’s Bedroom Eyes
Photo: Getty

We live in an era in which celebrities seem hell-bent on posting scantily-clad, half-naked photos of themselves on the daily. That’s just the way it is. Sometimes, they’re not wearing any clothes at all; others, they spark very real boob job rumors with a single shot. If you have a problem with it, too bad. You also might want to delete Instagram, because that’s approximately 50 percent of what’s on offer over there.

This week, we tracked down another gaggle of Instashots featuring celebrities wearing next to nothing, including Bella Hadid’s bedroom eyes and Ariana Grande writhing around on the ground greased up and half naked. Don’t forget a pic of Kendall Jenner’s nipples (also posted by Kris Jenner, because that’s what moms are for) and a shot of Hailey Baldwin writhing around on the beach. (Cute!) Ahead, find 21 pics of celebs that’ll really get your blood pumping (if you’re into that kind of thing).

1 of 21
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez

"Here's a closer look at my new costume by @theblondsny for #allihave bc its soooo amaazzzzing!!" Lopez wrote. Er, OK, J.Lo.

Photo: instagram / @jlo
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

Jenner called this one, "no smoking 🌹." Good one?

Photo: instagram / @kendalljenner
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

Kenny followed up by freeing the nipple on Instagram (after she did so IRL on the runway at La Perla). Her mom followed suit, because—actually, we're not really sure why.

Photo: instagram
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin

Baldwin threatened to take it all off for Love magazine.

Photo: instagram / @haileybaldwin
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin

There was also this shot, which is a great example of the phrase, "dressed half-naked." That's a thing, right?

Photo: instagram / @haileybaldwin
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin

One more from Baldwin this week—her most naked yet.

Photo: instagram / @haileybaldwin
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande

Makeup artist Patrick Ta posted this steamy triptych of Grande writhing around on the ground, shouting-out Chris Appleton as her hairstylist. "DANGEROUS TOUR," he wrote. V dangerous.

Photo: instagram / @patrickta
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

The model took Super Bowl Sunday as an opportunity to go braless, as one does.

Photo: instagram / @emrata
Chiara Ferragni
Chiara Ferragni

For her part, Ferragni wore a bra, but forgot a top.

Photo: instagram
Taylor Hill
Taylor Hill

Showing off her Victoria's Secret haul.

Photo: instagram / @taylor_hill
Taylor Hill
Taylor Hill

No Victoria's Secret in sight.

Photo: instagram / @taylor_hill
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham

Modeling her new swim collection.

Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham
Josephine Skriver
Josephine Skriver

Caption: "🐳."

Photo: instagram / @josephineskriver
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods

"Goodnight moroccco😘 ," Woods posted.

Photo: instagram / @jordynwoods
Lily Donaldson
Lily Donaldson

Exhibiting her best nipple covering—and styled by Kate Moss.

Photo: instagram
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

Giving us bedroom eyes. Or, as she put it, "✨cruel intentions✨." 

Photo: instagram / @bellahadid
Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk

Giving us serious lingerie model vibes.

Photo: instagram / @hoskelsa
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

Grabbing her (possibly fake) boobs to shill for her Kendall + Kylie line.

Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

x2.

Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj

"McQueen," Minaj posted. Mmm hmm.

Photo: instagram / @nickiminaj
Alexis Ren
Alexis Ren

"Watch me," Ren advised. We imagine many took her suggestion to heart.

Photo: instagram / @alexisren

