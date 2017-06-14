Bella Hadid Considering Moving After Paparazzi Invade Her Privacy at Home

Bella Hadid may get photographed on the reg for magazine spreads and fashion campaigns, but even she knows when to draw the line. For the 20-year-old supermodel, the line is her home privacy, which was rudely invaded yesterday while she was lounging about her New York City apartment.

Pictures of Hadid and male model Jordan Barrett went viral yesterday after the two were photographed hanging out in her apartment. Countless media outlets published the photos claiming that Hadid and Barrett were “getting cozy,” and that the male model was the younger Hadid sister’s “new boyfriend.”

Hadid shut the rumors down on Twitter by retweeting a fan and explaining to her followers that Barrett “is like a brother” to her and that the hangout was part of a secret project coming up.

In addition to nipping the dating rumors in the bud, Hadid also made a powerful statement on privacy and the paparazzi, who she slammed for their “straight up sick” behavior. She revealed that the incident is forcing her to consider moving.

Nobody should feel unsafe in her own home. We’re with Bella on this one.