Bella Hadid Put A Dominatrix Spin on Gilded Glamor With Her Met Gala Look

They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder (whoever “they” is) and wow did Bella Hadid’s absence at last year’s Met Gala prove the statement to be true. The supermodel returned to the iconic museum steps this year and Bella Hadid’s Met Gala look for 2022 was worth the wait.

Bella Hadid has attended the Met Gala five times since 2015 but was not in attendance at the 2021 event. After some celebs revealed they weren’t able to attend because of their Covid vaccination status, Bella Hadid posted proof of her vaccination on Instagram to shut down rumors. Because Hadid didn’t attend last year’s event, she missed part one of the two-year Met Gala theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. This year the theme acts as a sequel with In America: An Anthology of Fashion, with an emphasis on a gilded glamour dress code.

The model worked with Burberry to define gilded glamor this year and according to the her, the era included some sex appeal. Bella Hadid did a great job balancing the traditional elements of the Gilded Age with her own It Girl signature style. The model wore a fitted leather corset bodysuit that was studded with silver hooks down both sides of the waist. A signature element of Gilded Age fashion is lace detailing—Bella Hadid gave the material a unique approach by wearing sheer lace tights under her corset. The lace detailing continued in the form of gloves that peeked out delicately under the draping of the train Bella Hadid was holding.

Dramatic trains were commonplace on the Met steps this year and while most celebrities took a dramatic approach, Bella Hadid went for a softer option with a light-weight sheer lace train draping elegantly behind her. To complete the look, Bella Hadid added an unlikely accessory: an anklet. While I’m not sure if anklets were popular in 1870, pearls certainly were. The pearl anklet naturally draws attention to Hadid’s feet and therefore has an elongating effect on the look.

Though Bella Hadid took some creative liberty with her outfit, her hair and makeup was styled perfectly to theme. Her locks hung in two long tendrils down her shoulders with a coiffed half-up do and the equivalent of Gilded Age curtain bangs. For makeup, Bella Hadid kept it very simple with a sleek winged eyeliner look and a natural lip color. Her makeup’s strongest feature was the red blush which was a defining element of historical beauty looks.

Bella Hadid has worn all black for her previous five Met Gala appearances. The looks came in the form of a mini-dress, a sheer catsuit and a gown with a jewel-lined hip cut out. Hadid remained consistent with her all-black ensemble this year and while it would be nice to see the model change it up, I respect the commitment to her signature style. In her Vogue red carpet interview, Bella Hadid talked about the process of working with Ricardo Tisci, the Chief Creative Officer at Burberry to design the look, noting how strongly she felt it incorporated both of their creative visions. Bella Hadid is a Met Gala staple at this point, so I’m sure we’ll see her back in black next year.