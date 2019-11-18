Bella Hadid Just Admitted She Struggled ‘Intensely’ With Her Mental Health For The Past 5 Years

Bella Hadid is 23 years old and at the top of the modeling world—she appears to be living the dream. But depression doesn’t discriminate, and nobody is immune. Bella Hadid’s mental health struggles were a focal point of her interview at the Vogue Fashion Festival on Friday. The model revealed that she’s been dealing with her mental health for the past five years, and she’s finally ready to talk about it.
Bella confessed that she often struggles to balance her mental health with her high-profile career. “For a while I just didn’t want to talk about it, and I’ve gone through a lot in the past few years with my health,” she told audience members during a live interview at the festival. “I feel guilty for being able to live this incredible life, have the opportunities that I do, but somehow still be depressed. It doesn’t make sense.”
To be fair, life in the spotlight is difficult. It’s probably not a coincidence that Bella’s mental health took a turn for the worse right when her career took off at age 18. Speaking of her early modeling days, she said: “I would cry every single morning, I would cry during my lunch breaks, I would cry before I slept. I was very emotionally unstable for a while when I was working 14-hour days for four months straight as an 18-year-old. I think I just wanted to breathe a little bit. And so it kind of put me in a spiral.”
I wanted to say thank you so much for all the birthday wishes. You have no idea how much it means to me reading each message.💛 Yesterday was mental health awareness day. A struggle that I know a majority of us have dealt with in the past or dealing with currently. And if not, you probably know someone who is.. something that I have been dealing with for a few years but finally at a point where it doesn’t consume me as much as before. still have bad days along with the good, but grateful and proud of myself to be in the place that I am today, going into my 23rd year of life. with that being said , I would like to add that everything you see online or through social media is not always what it seems..the happiness we create online while being sad in real life makes no sense, but sometimes it just seems easier to live within your sadness rather than talk about it. if it wasn’t for the people closest to me, I probably would have still been in that place, and for that, I am forever thankful to them...don’t feel pressured by things online...if you don’t want to get out of bed, don’t. If you want to cancel plans, cancel them. Being kind and protective to yourself and your energy is something I’ve learned to be helpful. When the world feels like it is collapsing around you, you are allowed to ask for help... you do not have to deal w/ your mental state alone. We need to spread love and allow love in. Be kind ! To the people around you! strangers! everyone!.be aware! the moments that we have are singular and you will never know the struggle or the pain of another person until you are in their shoes. so reach out n ask. We all need love&support and if you can be the one to bring somebody happiness or a calmness that they can't find in themselves, please be that person..You never know how much your words or just a smile can change someone’s day n even yours as well.If you are reading this and feel like there’s no light at the end of the tunnel... there is ... and I see you ! You are strong , you are good enough and you DESERVE to be happy!!I am going to write a new morning mantra right now and you should too! I love all of you out there so much! Sending a big virtual hug
But that wasn’t the end of her difficulties. She mentioned that while she’s “good” now, she’s been struggling with her mental health “very intensely” for the past five years, which is why it’s so important to her to speak up about it on social media these days. “I just hope I can help in any way I can,” she said.