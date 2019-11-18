Bella Hadid Just Admitted She Struggled ‘Intensely’ With Her Mental Health For The Past 5 Years

Bella Hadid is 23 years old and at the top of the modeling world—she appears to be living the dream. But depression doesn’t discriminate, and nobody is immune. Bella Hadid’s mental health struggles were a focal point of her interview at the Vogue Fashion Festival on Friday. The model revealed that she’s been dealing with her mental health for the past five years, and she’s finally ready to talk about it.

Bella confessed that she often struggles to balance her mental health with her high-profile career. “For a while I just didn’t want to talk about it, and I’ve gone through a lot in the past few years with my health,” she told audience members during a live interview at the festival. “I feel guilty for being able to live this incredible life, have the opportunities that I do, but somehow still be depressed. It doesn’t make sense.”

To be fair, life in the spotlight is difficult. It’s probably not a coincidence that Bella’s mental health took a turn for the worse right when her career took off at age 18. Speaking of her early modeling days, she said: “I would cry every single morning, I would cry during my lunch breaks, I would cry before I slept. I was very emotionally unstable for a while when I was working 14-hour days for four months straight as an 18-year-old. I think I just wanted to breathe a little bit. And so it kind of put me in a spiral.”

But that wasn’t the end of her difficulties. She mentioned that while she’s “good” now, she’s been struggling with her mental health “very intensely” for the past five years, which is why it’s so important to her to speak up about it on social media these days. “I just hope I can help in any way I can,” she said.