Bella Hadid Stars in Super Chill Makeup Tutorial, Shows the World How to Look Like Her

Even Bella Hadid, super fiery smoke show, has her off days. Her solution? Makeup. In a new minute-and-a-half Vogue video, Bella shared her exact beauty routine, transforming herself from a slightly tired-looking but still very beautiful 19-year-old model to an awake-looking 19-year-old model. “I look really tired, because I’ve been traveling for two months straight, but it’s OK, because—you know why? Foundation and concealer,” she says, applying both liberally. LOL, same.

Proceeding on her merry way, she continues to keep it real: “You have something like that, you should put some on your chin,” she says, covering up a blemish with concealer. “See, just, like, wing it, you know? Put it, like, everywhere,” she adds, putting concealer, like, everywhere.

“Imperfections are still beautiful, right?” she muses—with a touch of irony—calling to mind a report from last week that accused Bella’s mom, Yolanda Foster, of aggressively molding Bella and her sister, Gigi Hadid, into models. Pursing her lips for a tiny moment, she shakes it off and goes on to exhibit her contour stick game.

Watch her take you through her entire makeup routine, from concealer and foundation to contour stick, highlighter, brow pencil, lash primer, mascara, eyeshadow, lip gloss—and even hair—in under two minutes below.