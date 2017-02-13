StyleCaster
Did Bella Hadid Get Her Lips Done? An Investigation 

Did Bella Hadid Get Her Lips Done? An Investigation 

Did Bella Hadid Get Her Lips Done? An Investigation 
After we saw backstage pics of Bella Hadid at Alexander Wang’s latest show, we couldn’t help but wonder: Did girlfriend get her lips done? The gorgeous model looked a little more blessed in the realm of the lips than usual, and we pored over every photo we could find—backstage, runway, street style—to see if we could puzzle out what happened there. Was it just makeup? Did she get fillers? Did her lips just grow overnight?

Obviously, we can’t say for sure—the only person who can confirm or deny such things is the person to whom those plump lips belong. But we can say that her lips certainly do look fatter than they did previously—and they also have that telltale pout intrinsic to every full lip obtained by filler (and not by the grace of genes). If she went for a little extra help in the lip department, more power to her—those are her lips, and she can do as she damn well pleases with them. But it’s always fun to do a little did-she-or-didn’t-she speculation, is it not?

As such, here’s a little slideshow of Hadid’s lips, starting with the way they looked yesterday at Alexander Wang and going back a couple months. You be the judge: Did Hadid have her lips amped up? Or is this just some kind of genius sorcery courtesy Diane Kendal, who headed up the makeup team for Nars?

Backstage at Alexander Wang, February 11
At the Opening of NikeLab at Bergdorf Men's, February 9
Backstage at TommyLand Tommy Hilfiger, February 8
At a Paper/Tidal Party, December 16
Backstage at Victoria's Secret, November 30
Victoria's Secret, November 30
Victoria's Secret Red Carpet, November 30
