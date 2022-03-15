Bella Hadid Just Wore A Classic Y2K Look You Can Easily Copy

Scroll To See More Images

If there’s one thing that Bella Hadid knows how to do, it’s set a trend. According to my Instagram feed, Bella Hadid’s layered trend is soon to be everywhere. Bella Hadid has been giving her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her Paris Fashion Week experience, which has doubled as a personal outfit diary. Her latest creation is an unexpected layered look and yes, I’ve already saved it to my vision board.

Rumors of another controversial Y2K trend revival have been rising in the fashion world: the return of dresses over jeans. While the thought of a dress and jean layering resurgence personally terrifies me, I’m excited to get behind Bella Hadid’s more realistic take on the layering trend.

The Vogue cover star is the fashion world’s muse and while designers love to dress Bella in their latest collections, the supermodel has quite the knack for putting her own unique looks together. I love that Hadid’s outfit plays with different textures—she layered a ruffled corset-style top over a classic ribbed white tank top and played up the jewelry. She paired the ensemble with a mid-length plaid skirt and chain belt which contrasted the girly vibe of the top and gave the look an overall grungy feel.

Hadid’s style is a mixture of laid-back and eclectic, making her a really fun style muse. While I like to look to Hailey Bieber for classic minimalist inspiration or Zendaya for red carpet glam, I know I can count on Bella Hadid to level—or layer—things up.

Being able to effectively layer items in your wardrobe will literally double your outfit possibilities. Each piece that Hadid’s wearing could be worn on its own or simply paired with jeans. I can’t wait to create the look myself so I’ve put together four layering options that are ready for your shopping cart.

Step One: The Perfect Tank

In order to achieve an intentionally-layered look, you’ll need to invest in high-quality layering pieces. It can be tempting to find the cheapest white tank-top on the market (and if you’re unsure about the trend, this is a great starting point) but I’d recommend finding a tank top that will last. Brands like GAP, Reformation and SKIMS make substantial tanks that you’ll also feel confident wearing on their own.

Modern Tank

This simple white tank top is the key to nailing the layered look. If you want to experiment with different colors and cuts, this one comes in 14 different shades so you’ll be ready to go.

Tasha Tank

This crew neck tank from Reformation narrows at the shoulders which makes it a great silhouette for wearing underneath more dramatic tops. It comes in four colors and will become a wardrobe staple.

Step Two: The Statement Top

Bella’s layered look is noticeably-cool because of her ruffled black top makes a statement. Look for a statement top that has stiffer fabric so it holds its shape when layered over a tank. Adding ruffled detailing or a patterned fabric is also a great way to make the look stand out.

Ruffled Asymmetric Top

This black asymmetric eyelet top is waiting for its Bella Hadid moment. The angled shoulder will look show off the ribbing of the white tank while still making its own statement.

Voluminous Poplin Top

The ruffled detailing on this strapless top makes it ultra-girly. Tone the look down by pairing it over a white or black ribbed tank. Bonus points if you add chunky silver jewelry.