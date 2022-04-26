StyleCaster
Share

Bella Hadid & Kendall Jenner Swear By These Y2K Phone Straps & They Might Just Be The Accessory of The Summer

What's hot
StyleCaster

Bella Hadid & Kendall Jenner Swear By These Y2K Phone Straps & They Might Just Be The Accessory of The Summer

Katie Decker-Jacoby
by
Bella Hadid & Kendall Jenner Swear By These Y2K Phone Straps & They Might Just Be The Accessory of The Summer
Photo: STRING TING; ADOBE. DESIGN: SASHA PURDY/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

So many trends from the past are coming to the forefront in big ways: beaded summer-camp-esque jewelry, teeny tiny mini skirts fit for 2001 and now, Y2K-inspired phone charms. It’s time to boot your PopSocket and cardholder and replace them with these cute and nostalgic accessories. Even celebs like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have been spotted with these strings of colorful beads dangling from their cellys.

The two supermodels, along with Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Jennie from Blackpink, Gigi Hadid and every other social media influencer all get their phone straps from String Ting. The brand’s limited-edition, one-of-a-kind, hand-beaded tech accessories have caught everyone’s eyes, and we totally see why.

For one, their mood-boosting colors and bead designs would get anyone excited to show off their phone. Plus, these straps serve a more functional purpose of letting you carry your phone around your wrist so that you can free up your hands for carrying your new Coach bag or a Starbs cold brew. No more misplacing your phone or accidentally dropping it on cement!

We’ve gathered a bunch of phone straps, including the exact ones celebs have used from String Ting. We made sure to also feature more affordable options, as well as ones for a bunch of different tastes. Regardless, we hope you accessorize your phone with these super cute and Y2K-inspired straps that we know will be huge this summer.

RELATED: The Adorable Choker That Hailey Bieber Loves Is More Than 50% Off Right Now & It’s Sure to Sell Out 

Strawberry Sundae Wristlet Phone Strap

The beads on this Bella Hadid-approved phone strap are seriously stunning (Lisa from Blackpink also loves it). The heart-shaped beads, floral beads and Japanese seed beads all come in an ultra-femme red and white colorway. It’s the pop of color we need this summer.

Strawberry Sundae Wristlet Phone Strap $45.51
Buy Now

Jolly Rancher Crystal Wristlet Phone Strap

Speaking of wearing drip on your wrist, Kenny has got in on lock with the Jolly Rancher Crystal Wristlet Phone Strap. Austrian crystals and Japanese seed beads give this strap a beautiful sparkle that’s sure to glisten when light hits it.

Jolly Rancher Crystal Wristlet Phone… $195.06
Buy Now

Here Comes The Sun Wristlet Phone Strap 

This phone gem’s name fits it perfectly since the chosen beads scream vibrancy and joy. You get the ever-trendy evil eyes, paired with smiley faces and Japanese seed beads. Plus, Dua Lipa has snapped pics with this exact phone chain.

Here Comes The Sun Wristlet Phone Strap $45.51
Buy Now

Strawberry Marshmallow Wristlet Phone Strap 

If you gravitate towards more subtle colors, look no further than Gigi’s Strawberry Marshmallow Wristlet Phone Strap. The white and light pink color scheme is classic and so versatile.

Strawberry Marshmallow Wristlet Phone… $45.51
Buy Now

Dark Night Wristlet Phone Strap 

If it were my choice, I’d go for the Jennie-loved Dark Night Wristlet Phone Strap. It’s all black, which makes it easy to wear with any outfit and also features a gorgeous chrome crystal skull. 

Dark Knight Wristlet Phone Strap $52.02
Buy Now

Petit Moments Beaded Phone Strap in Pink Revolve

Photo: Petit Moments.

Petit Moments Beaded Phone Strap

We’re noticing a little pearl action with this Petit Moments phone strap. The shiny pearls go so well with the pink stars and smiley faces.

Petit Moments Beaded Phone Strap $30
Buy Now

Petit Moments Candy Phone Charm Revolve

Photo: Petit Moments.

Petit Moments Candy Phone Charm 

This phone strap is quite literally eye candy since it’s made of candy-colored acrylic rocks. 

Petit Moments Candy Phone Charm $25
Buy Now

LUHUOH Phone Charms 3-Pack Amazon

Photo LUHUOH.

LUHUOH Phone Charms 3-Pack

To get the most bang for your buck, we found a three-pack that’s just $10. We suggest you rotate the trio throughout the summer!

LUHUOH Phone Charms 3-Pack $9.90
Buy Now

ISYSUII Beaded Mobile Phone Lanyard Wrist Strap Amazon

Photo: ISYSUII.

ISYSUII Beaded Mobile Phone Lanyard Wrist Strap

For softer colors, opt for this cute smiley-face phone strap

ISYSUII Beaded Mobile Phone Lanyard $7.39 (was $8.98)
Buy Now

DaintyAndCute Aventurine Phone Strap Etsy

Photo: DaintyAndCute.

DaintyAndCute Aventurine Phone Strap

Bling out your phone strap by adding beads that spell out your name or initials. For all you crystal lovers, this strap is made of aventurine, a type of quartz, that is said to have healing properties.

DaintyAndCute Aventurine Phone Strap $12.11+
Buy Now

JuniAndCompany Red Mushroom Cottagecore Phone Charm Etsy

Photo: JuniAndCompany.

JuniAndCompany Red Mushroom Cottagecore Phone Charm

If your vibe is more cottagecore, you’re probably also freaking out over how cute this mushroom-themed phone charm is. 

JuniAndCompany Red Mushroom Cottagecore… $15.99
Buy Now

STYLECASTER | Ashley Benson Interview

Tags:
share