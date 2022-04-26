Bella Hadid & Kendall Jenner Swear By These Y2K Phone Straps & They Might Just Be The Accessory of The Summer

Scroll To See More Images

So many trends from the past are coming to the forefront in big ways: beaded summer-camp-esque jewelry, teeny tiny mini skirts fit for 2001 and now, Y2K-inspired phone charms. It’s time to boot your PopSocket and cardholder and replace them with these cute and nostalgic accessories. Even celebs like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have been spotted with these strings of colorful beads dangling from their cellys.

The two supermodels, along with Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Jennie from Blackpink, Gigi Hadid and every other social media influencer all get their phone straps from String Ting. The brand’s limited-edition, one-of-a-kind, hand-beaded tech accessories have caught everyone’s eyes, and we totally see why.

For one, their mood-boosting colors and bead designs would get anyone excited to show off their phone. Plus, these straps serve a more functional purpose of letting you carry your phone around your wrist so that you can free up your hands for carrying your new Coach bag or a Starbs cold brew. No more misplacing your phone or accidentally dropping it on cement!

We’ve gathered a bunch of phone straps, including the exact ones celebs have used from String Ting. We made sure to also feature more affordable options, as well as ones for a bunch of different tastes. Regardless, we hope you accessorize your phone with these super cute and Y2K-inspired straps that we know will be huge this summer.

Strawberry Sundae Wristlet Phone Strap

The beads on this Bella Hadid-approved phone strap are seriously stunning (Lisa from Blackpink also loves it). The heart-shaped beads, floral beads and Japanese seed beads all come in an ultra-femme red and white colorway. It’s the pop of color we need this summer.

Jolly Rancher Crystal Wristlet Phone Strap

Speaking of wearing drip on your wrist, Kenny has got in on lock with the Jolly Rancher Crystal Wristlet Phone Strap. Austrian crystals and Japanese seed beads give this strap a beautiful sparkle that’s sure to glisten when light hits it.

Here Comes The Sun Wristlet Phone Strap

This phone gem’s name fits it perfectly since the chosen beads scream vibrancy and joy. You get the ever-trendy evil eyes, paired with smiley faces and Japanese seed beads. Plus, Dua Lipa has snapped pics with this exact phone chain.

Strawberry Marshmallow Wristlet Phone Strap

If you gravitate towards more subtle colors, look no further than Gigi’s Strawberry Marshmallow Wristlet Phone Strap. The white and light pink color scheme is classic and so versatile.

Dark Night Wristlet Phone Strap

If it were my choice, I’d go for the Jennie-loved Dark Night Wristlet Phone Strap. It’s all black, which makes it easy to wear with any outfit and also features a gorgeous chrome crystal skull.

Petit Moments Beaded Phone Strap

We’re noticing a little pearl action with this Petit Moments phone strap. The shiny pearls go so well with the pink stars and smiley faces.

Petit Moments Candy Phone Charm

This phone strap is quite literally eye candy since it’s made of candy-colored acrylic rocks.

LUHUOH Phone Charms 3-Pack

To get the most bang for your buck, we found a three-pack that’s just $10. We suggest you rotate the trio throughout the summer!

ISYSUII Beaded Mobile Phone Lanyard Wrist Strap

For softer colors, opt for this cute smiley-face phone strap.

DaintyAndCute Aventurine Phone Strap

Bling out your phone strap by adding beads that spell out your name or initials. For all you crystal lovers, this strap is made of aventurine, a type of quartz, that is said to have healing properties.

JuniAndCompany Red Mushroom Cottagecore Phone Charm

If your vibe is more cottagecore, you’re probably also freaking out over how cute this mushroom-themed phone charm is.