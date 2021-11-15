Bella, Kendall & Hailey Went Out & They Def Coordinated Looks In The Group Chat

Scroll To See More Images

Ever show up for a night out in an LBD and all your friends are wearing jeans? Coordinating looks in the group chat is positively essential—situations like this can be downright traumatic! While you never want to diminish your personal light to fit in, making sure everyone is on the same sartorial wavelength when going out can really streamline the getting-ready process, not to mention guarantee you get a great group ‘fit pic for the ‘Gram. And based on these paparazzi photos, it seems Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber know exactly what I’m talking about.

Pre-pandemic times, we often saw this trio and the other It Girl models out and about everywhere from Los Angeles to New York City, but lately it’s become rarer to see hoards of celebs roaming the streets on a regular basis. But, that didn’t stop these three ladies from getting all dolled up for a post-nuptials night out.

After attending the wedding of their close friends Lauren Perez and David Waltzer—at which Kenny and Bella were bridesmaids, how sweet!—the women decided to grab dinner and served some looks while en route.

Now, the key to mastering a good group slay is deciding on a theme to build off of. Are you doing saturated brights? Neons? Greyscale? This time around, the girls went with neutrals, their outfits featuring shades of black, brown, cream and burgundy, with Hadid adding just a pop of orange with her matching set.

Her look featured a burgundy and black striped button-front midi skirt with a matching tied-up blouse, both of which were speckled with an orangey-red circle pattern. She accessorized with chunky brass ands gemstone earrings and a matching necklace, plus understated black strappy sandals that crisscrossed up her leg.

Also opting for pattern (Yes, more than one person can wear prints without the group clashing!), Jenner sported a cream and black zebra body-con midi dress with very simple black sandals. Her accessories were equally minimal, just a pair of silver earrings and a black patent shoulder bag.

Last but not least, Bieber’s look is the one that ties the trio together. But the friend in a solid hue doesn’t have to play it safe! Bieber’s brown midi dress really brought the sexy, courtesy of the shiny leather material and dramatic neckline. She complemented the look with brown strappy sandals and gold jewelry and added a pop with a white shoulder bag, which I’m thinking is her YSL Le 5 à 7 Hobo Bag.

Talk about a trio of fire looks! None of the girls steal the spotlight away from the others, but all three look absolutely gorgeous in their own way. Plus, they’re all known for more laid-back off-duty style, so seeing them all dolled up in dresses for a night out is always a treat. Which leads me to my next question…are mini dresses out? All three opted for midi length, so I’ll certainly be doing the same from here on out.

If you’ve got plans with your friends this weekend, I highly suggest sending this their way and letting them know the standard for complementary night-out outfits. Your group chat will thank you!