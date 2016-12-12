You Won’t Be Able to Guess If This Photo Is Bella Hadid or Jennifer Lawrence

We never realized how much Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence look alike until we came across this photo. It’s actually an old Dior ad from way back when in 2012, and when the folks at Byrdie pointed out the optical wonder, we all puzzled over it for longer than we’d like to admit. The million-dollar question: Is this Hadid or Lawrence??

The answer, friends, much as it shocks us to say: The photograph above is of none other than Jennifer Lawrence. Boom. Yeah, mind blown, we know.

Here’s another, which almost looks like a computer-generated amalgam of the two star’s faces.

Pretty crazy, no? We had no idea that the two babes were such doppelgängers, but now that we’ve seen it, we can’t unsee it. So—there you have it. Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence are practically twins, and the world may or may not presently implode into itself. Have a nice Monday.