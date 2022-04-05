Bella Hadid Just Wore The Ultimate “Lizzie McGuire” Outfit in Rome

Scroll To See More Images

“When in Rome” is a phrase that often leads to late nights out, multiple scoops of gelato and unpredictable European romance. It seems as if supermodel Bella Hadid has taken the saying to heart with her latest Instagram post. Between Bella Hadid’s jeans look and snapshots of her inconspicuous Dr. Marten-wearing boyfriend, it’s safe to say that she’s living out the modern Lizzie McGuire dream.

By the looks of her photos, Bella Hadid has spent the last few days doing everything one should in order to create a Lizzie McGuire moment. She’s taking video clips of the Trevi Fountain, cherubs on the ceilings and gelato dripping down her hand. She’s also showing off her romantic relationship, a rare public occurrence from Hadid.

Now Bella Hadid isn’t getting involved with a Paolo scam (sing for me Paolo) because she’s allegedly been dating her gelato mystery man since July 2020. Her boyfriend’s name is Marc Kalman and if you’ve been one of Bella Hadid’s close followers, you’ve probably noticed him in a few snapshots before. Kalman is an art director that’s heavily involved in the inner fashion circle. Hadid posted a photo with him back in July 2021 (which has since been deleted) and featured him on her Instagram story on Valentine’s Day. Based on their Rome pictures, I’d say the relationship is going strong.

Since Hadid’s romantic partner works in fashion, I hope he appreciated her Rome outfit as much as I did. Bella Hadid always finds a way to wear trendy pieces with unique vintage finds. She has a great sense of personal style and is able to curate looks that fit her environment while still staying true to herself.

Bella Hadid’s Rome look in particular is the perfect hybrid of old-school glamour and her signature Y2K-inspired style. She wore very baggy jeans (a recurring look and emerging trend), plaid sneakers, a trench with a cheetah print collar, a white button-down, tiny sunglasses, massive gold earrings and a Chanel bag. Whew! Her suitcase must’ve been full.

The cheetah print trench and huge gold coin earrings feel very classic European and after scouring the internet for the items, I have to assume that they’re vintage. On the contrary, pairing these pieces with skater jeans and her signature small sunglasses balanced the look out and made it a 2022 hit. Since Hadid is a fashion sourcing queen, it can be hard to find exact replicas of the pieces she wears but I did my best to round up items so you can recreate her look. Bonus points if you can wear it on a Vespa.

