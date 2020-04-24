Bella Hadid & Barbie Ferreira Just Shot Major Fashion Campaigns Over FaceTime, WBU?

While most of us are living in 10-year-old sweatpants with unwashed hair and eyebrows that look like a forest (OK, maybe that one’s just me.), Bella Hadid and Barbie Ferreira are out here shooting major fashion campaigns. And before you freak out, no they haven’t been off in a studio with people while we’re all staying at home. Barbie Ferreira and Bella Hadid shot Jacquemus 2020 campaigns over FaceTime—Hold your applause. Yes, as I sit here and drink day-old coffee wearing a huge t-shirt and no bra, Hadid and Ferreira continue to work as models. Sometimes life doesn’t feel fair, but at least we get to enjoy the photos, right?

Led by French photographer Pierre-Ange Carlottie, Bella Hadid and Barbie Ferreira shot their latest model ventures over FaceTime for a series the Jacquemus Instagram is calling “Jacquemus at Home.” I video chatted with my best friend while wearing a robe last night; Does that count? (I know it does not, but let me have this.) Alas, the two celebs made it look all too easy, showing off the latest bags, sunnies and other stunning pieces from the Jacquemus 2020 collection—which were all, of course, delightfully summery. Maybe I’ll even attempt to do my own FaceTime photoshoot with all my old high school tees and see how it goes. Bella Hadid and Barbie Ferreira, you’re inspirations.

Of course, I’d be lying if I didn’t say I’m partial to the colored see-through sunnies Hadid and Ferreira sport in several of the photos. Along with those sunglasses and the celeb-loved structural bag that defines Jacquemus’ aesthetic, this campaign will make you realize your summer accessories need a major upgrade. Leave it to Bella Hadid and Barbie Ferreira to make me want luxury items when I can’t even wear them anywhere.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen celebs like Bella Hadid sporting Jacquemus looks, though. Hadid already has a relationship with the brand and designer, and has been spotted with the iconic Jacquemus bag more than once. We stan this collaboration, and hope to see more infamous Bella Hadid street style looks featuring this Jacquemus collection when 2020 resumes. Until then, there’s always FaceTime.