Bella Hadid & Hailey Bieber Just Inspired Me to Buy New Leggings

There are two hacks to increasing the probability of attending a workout session: a friend and a ‘fit. Going to the gym or a workout class with a friend makes it an occasion instead of an obligation. Plus, creating a healthy habit is easier when you have someone to hold you accountable and hit milestones with! Don’t believe me? The proof is in Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber’s pilates dates. The duo was spotted leaving a workout class in Los Angeles—naturally, clad in yoga sets that still looked fab enough for a paparazzi run-in. From Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber’s leggings to their tiny sunglasses, the pair has perfected a gym look.

Once you have a friend willing to spend an hour or so on the reformer machine, you can turn your attention to the second necessary gym-day requirement: a cute outfit. Most workout class settings include an hour of looking at yourself in a mirror, so it is important that you feel good in what you’re wearing.

Coordinating the colors of your athletic wear may seem obvious, but I still find myself reaching for my oversized t-shirts from college. Meanwhile, Bella and Hailey have perfected the formula for a sleek workout look.

As style icons, Bella and Hailey took their workout gear up a level by adding simple yet impactful accessories. Both girls are seen wearing tiny sunglasses, crew socks and clean white sneakers. All of these details are still neutral, which gives their outfit the “clean” minimalist look.

While you don’t need Bieber’s Prada puffer jacket to look amazing when you leave the gym (though it would be nice), investing in a few chic gym ensembles can help to eliminate the thought process behind athleisure and maximize your confidence.

First and foremost, make sure you have a high-quality set that is comfortable to move in. All leggings are not created equal (which you’ll know if you’ve ever spent an entire class pulling up the waistband). Nobody cares if you outfit-repeat your leggings, so it is well worth spending a little more on a pair that won’t be see-through.

Hailey and Bella frequently wear Alo leggings, which are known for being super soft and moisture wicking (goodbye, sweat marks!). Bieber is seen wearing this pair of heather grey leggings in the ⅞ length.

And of course, once you have a good base, you need a matching supportive sports bra. If you are doing a low-impact workout, a thinner sports bra like the one Hailey is wearing is perfect. This ribbed bra has a thin y-shaped back strap and also works for everyday wear under a T-shirt. Prada puffer optional.

As for Bella, our minimalist queen was seen wearing a classic black pair of leggings. If it ain’t broke, why fix it? Paired with a crop top, chunky socks and a denim jacket on standby for any potential cold fronts, the look is effortlessly good—and easy to copy.

This pair comes in 12 colors if you want to make your entire wardrobe athleisure focused.

Hadid’s long sleeve crop top is a great move for attending a sweaty workout class when it’s chilly outside. You still get some coverage, but you won’t overheat!