Bella Hadid Wore a Fendi Skirt That’s Equal Parts Hawt and Confusing

If Bella Hadid isn’t pushing the boundaries of modern fashion as we know it, nobody is.

The younger Hadid sister is currently shooting a campaign for international fashion label Fendi. Other notable celebrities working with the brand this season include reality television stars Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and North West, Kim’s daughter.

While the KarJenner campaign was shot mostly outdoors in a breezy, dreamlike setting, Hadid’s looks like the polar opposite. Instead of sprawling out on a grassy knoll to capture a relaxed (almost heavenly) aesthetic, the supermodel is taking a decidedly bolder approach to the shoot, posing on architectural props in a stark studio setting.

But what startles us most about Hadid’s latest Instagram post has nothing to do with the setting. Instead, we’re laser-focused in on her skirt. The piece features an athletic, ribbed waistband (decked out in double-F logos), as well as a pleated inset on either side. The craziest part? It totally looks like latex. (BDSM, but make it fashion?)

Kidding—it’s actually not latex. Instead, the classic Prince of Wales checked pattern is coated in a polyurethane glaze, which lends it its incredible shininess. Oh, and one more thing: According to the product description, the skirt is “wipe clean” only. So like, you can’t wash it.

We’re not going to lie, though—we want it. It’s hella cute. Plus, it’s totally practical. Red wine? Hit it with a paper towel. Ketchup? Hit it with a paper towel. Dog slobber? Well, we guess that would clean it too—but hit it with a paper towel just to be safe.

If you’re so inclined, Fendi’s glorious creation can be purchased online for $2,290 at Saks Fifth Avenue. (What costs more than your rent but will never require an expensive dry cleaning? This little beauty right here.)