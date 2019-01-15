Did Bella Hadid Just Make Gingham Look Hot?

When I think of gingham clothing, I picture rich, preppy blondes in Cape Cod eating $10 million lobster—or whatever it is they do there all summer. I definitely don’t picture Milan Fashion Week street style, and I definitely don’t picture winter. But Sunday night, Bella Hadid stepped out in a gingham outfit that was actually hot as shit—and she did so in the middle of January.

Hadid looked like a business bitch gone rogue in the gingham blazer dress, which she accentuated with a giant white belt cinched around her waist. The deep V on the lapel plunged to reveal Hadid’s bra. And whatever bra she was wearing? I. Want. One. (The model’s boobs were lifted so high toward the fashion gods, you could almost hear designer angels singing her praises.) Rather than heels (TBH her feet were probably super tired after walking the Versace show), Hadid instead donned black loafers and mid-calf socks. She topped the outfit off with Matrix-like sunnies, huge earrings and a black purse. Someone write that girl a model-turned-international-spy movie, stat.

Of course, I’ve just accepted that Bella Hadid looks good in literally everything, so it comes as little surprise that she could completely rock a gingham dress in the middle of Milan Fashion Week—and in the middle of winter. In fact, I’m low-key so on-board with this look, I might just have to buy this super similar Milly blazer dress and walk around my neighborhood, pretending I, too, just modeled in the Versace Fall/Winter 2019 show in Milan. (Let me have this, OK?)

When it comes down to it, though, Bella Hadid led me to a real break-through. Now when I think about gingham, I’ll picture Hadid strutting through Milan looking like she’s about to enter an incredible spy movie fight scene. Because let’s be real, she’s totally hiding a knife in that high pony.

