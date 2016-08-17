Bella Hadid Poses Naked for the September Issue of French ‘Vogue’

Bella Hadid has officially made it. The 19-year-old has posed naked for the September issue of French Vogue, and though only censored pics of the shoot have emerged, we think the world will survive—unlike the time Kim Kardashian did it, the internet remains unbroken.

This time, there is no nudity on the cover, though Bella is on it with Taylor Hill dressed in all black. Bella posted a photo from the shoot on Instagram, albeit a censored one due, undoubtedly, to Instagram’s strict nudity rules. “#Freeingthenipple for our French Vogue cover with my brothers @mertalas & @macpiggott Thank you for opening my eyes to a new art form I love You! Thank you for the opportunity and experience @emmanuellealt @vogueparis and everyone for your support #LoveYourBody,” she captioned the photo.

Two other photos have also emerged from the shoot, which were done by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. One, Bella posted herself, and another from an unidentified Instagrammer. It shows Bella completely topless with a garment covering her lower half. We’re not sure if these all will actually make into the magazine, but we’ll find out when the issue comes out August 24.