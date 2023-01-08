This Is Not a Joke: Bella Hadid Just Wore a Choker Necklace That’s on Sale For $25

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone’s fave fashion icon, Bella Hadid, is undoubtedly the queen of Y2K and has brought back a lot of styles that you never thought you’d see again. However, her trendy outfits can cost quite a pretty penny and make anyone’s wallet cower in fear. We’re talking a $1,800 Balenciaga shoulder bag and an embellished Coperni top that you can’t even buy online. But recently, the supermodel has given us some glimmers of hope in affording pieces she has actually worn. Her latest must-have is a necklace from celeb-loved jewelry brand Frasier Sterling—and lucky for you, it’s actually within budget.

Bella recently wandered off to the Cayman Islands and made sure to pack Frasier Sterling’s Monaco Cord Choker, which, by the way, is on major discount right now. Usually costing $36, the necklace is on sale for just $25 with promo code FRASIER30. In fact, everything on the site is 30 percent off through January 31. What a treat!

It’s easy to see why the model took this choker necklace on her tropical getaway. The stunning jewelry piece is made from a real freshwater pearl, a mother of pearl donut charm and a synthetic silk cord. And it’s all completely waterproof, which explains why Bella’s Instagram post shows her coming straight out of the water in the choker and a stringy white bikini. I am 100 percent bookmarking this look for summer ’fit inspo.

It might be hard to believe that all of this will ring you up for only $25, but Frasier Sterling is known for its affordable price tags, trendy designs and high-quality, handmade pieces. Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and Gigi Hadid would know, since they have also been spotted with FS pieces around their necks. Elsa Hosk just wore the Monaco Cord Choker, too!

If you’re still not convinced, the brand kindly sent me the exact necklace Bella just flaunted on her Instagram, and I can already tell I’m going to wear it 24/7. It’s high-quality but still lightweight, and the adjustable tie closure is super easy to use. I also love how the mother of pearl donut charm is curved so that it sits on my neck comfortably. There’s no better time than 2023 to level up your jewelry collection without breaking the bank. Start with the Monaco Cord Choker, which comes in Toffee and Cream colorways (Bella wore Toffee), for $25.

And since there’s a massive jewelry sale happening right now, shop another Frasier Sterling necklace I keep wearing, even when I’m just in my apartment. Binge-watching The White Lotus. In my pajamas. Alone. I call it the Frasier Sterling effect.

Spoiler alert: It’s another choker necklace, and that’s probably because I have a feeling they’re going to make a comeback very, very soon. Since two of my other top picks have been wiped off the shelves by shoppers, I’ve also included a few pieces that might just have to go in my cart before the sale ends.

Corsica Cord Choker

I feel like Wednesday Adams would rock this simple yet edgy piece, which probably explains why I was drawn to it in the first place. I could also see it as the perfect going-out or festival accessory.

Feeling Dreamy Choker

Pearls aren’t going away anytime soon, so add this choker to your collection. The colorful glass seed beads between the pearls make this necklace unlike any of the ones you already own.

Daisy Baby Choker

I love the contrast of the black beads with the vibrant flowers. This super affordable necklace will definitely catch everyone’s attention.

Custom Star Crossed Lovers Choker

Customizing jewelry typically costs an arm and a leg, but per usual, Frasier Sterling has got you covered. Personalize your 14k gold-plated brass choker with charms that spell out your name or fave word.