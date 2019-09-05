Bella Hadid Just Followed Tyler Cameron On Instagram—OMG

When your baby sister follows your man on social media–you know it’s serious. Bella Hadid followed Tyler Cameron’s Instagram so Gigi Hadid must be hella serious about The Bachelorette alum. As you may or may not know–Gigi and Tyler have been together all summer. They’ve been spotted out and about in NYC, and they even went on a mini-getaway upstate at some point.

But that’s not it. Gigi must really be getting serious because she’s introduced Tyler to her bestie, Serena Williams and her mom, Yolanda Hadid. Now–her uber protective baby sister has just begun following Tyler on IG so clearly we must read into that. If you have siblings–you know that the code is to be suspicious and distant from any potential romantic partner that they bring around. That partner has to know that if they hurt your sibling, they’re going to have to deal with you.

Apparently, Tyler passed whatever tests Bella threw his way–or at the very least she approves of her sister’s choice. Though they’ve been spotted out and about–don’t expect Tyler or Gigi to comment about their relationship publically. “They realize all eyes are on them when they’re out in public, but they really are just trying to explore a normal relationship despite being followed all the time,” an insider told Hollywood Life. Seriously, the fact that we know Bella is following Tyler on IG just proves we’re a tad too invested.

“Tyler and Gigi’s relationship is moving quicker than they both thought it would, but it’s happening naturally and they’re not putting any pressure on it or any labels,” the Hollywood Life source spilled. “[Gigi and Tyler] are happy, and that’s what counts.”

It looks likey they’re ready to move their spicy summer romance right into cuffing season.