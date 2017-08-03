Bella Hadid Fell Down a Flight of Stairs In the Most Ironic Way Possible

Bella Hadid‘s shoes were clearly not made for walking, in spite of the phrase loudly emblazoned on the back of each knee-high boot (“FOR WALKING”). Though the 20-year-old is a certified pro at strutting down the catwalk in the highest heels imaginable, she’s still not immune to taking a tumble every now and then, as evidenced by the epic stumble she took down a flight of stairs last night.

On Wednesday, Hadid and her supermodel BFFs, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin, hit the town to celebrate their friend and photographer Renell Medrano‘s birthday at Cipriani in downtown New York City. Hadid looked killer in an off-the-shoulder semi-sheer mini dress with tons of gold bling and thigh-high, stiletto boots. But when they were leaving the venue, Hadid’s legs gave out and she tumbled all the way down, where she landed on her knees.

Judging from the pics, she was a good sport. As the restaurant’s bouncer helped her up, Hadid can be seen cackling at her Instagrammable (and hilariously ironic) accident. Here’s an Instagram play-by-play of the fall:

Long story short: Hadid just wore the most ironic pair of boots for her public stumble. TBH, she should get a refund.