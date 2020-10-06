Add Bella Hadid To The List Of Celebs Loving This Brand’s Face Masks

Scroll To See More Images

Though we can’t typically take a peek into the closets of celebrities—making it difficult to know what brands they’re loving or where they buy their wardrobe staples—sometimes, our faves lay it all out on the table for us. Case in point is Bella Hadid’s face mask (Thank you for wearing one, B!), which has quickly become a celebrity favorite. We’ve already seen both Justin and Hailey Bieber sport the chic disposable face masks from evolvetogether, and now Bella Hadid has also joined the proverbial group chat. (Unless there’s an actual group chat about these masks, in which case, I want in.)

While out and about in NYC, Hadid served us her take on the pattern mixing trend, pairing a tie-dye tank with abstract floral pants. Braced for fall, the model also had a neon jacket on-hand, then finished off the look with chunky black booties, a leather messenger bag and, of course, an evolvetogether face mask. It’s been a while since we’ve gotten a classic Bella Hadid street style look, but it seems the model is picking up right where she left off earlier in the year—only this time, with a face mask included.

The disposable evolvetogether face masks are becoming the celebrity must-have of the season, and I’m not mad about it. This time last year, I’d likely be writing about the new “It” bag that every celeb is carrying, or the one pair of boots every off-duty model has been seen wearing. Instead of bags or shoes, though, the latest celebrity trend is face masks—and cute ones, at that.

Seen on not only Hadid, but also the Biebers, Ariana Grande, Katie Holmes, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Emily Ratajkowski and more, there’s no denying that these face masks are making the rounds. And why wouldn’t they? The evolvetogether masks are a chic disposable option that come in 100% recyclable and biodegradable packaging, are actually affordable and have three (!) protective layers. Even if you’re not swayed by what celebrities are wearing, there are plenty of reasons to stock up on these masks regardless.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Bella Hadid opted for the Milan face mask—a matte black disposable mask (It comes in a pack of 7 or 30!) that says “evolvetogether” on the front, along with the NYC global coordinates. The brand hopes this serves a reminder that no matter where you are in the world, we’re all connected.

Of course, there are other options as well—like this evolvetogether We Stand Together mask. For each of these sold, evolvetogether will donate one to the ACLU. So you can protect yourself and the rights of others at the same time. This, along with the 3-ply construction, celebrity support and chic style, make snagging a set for yourself a no-brainer.

Wearing a face mask is the least we can do to make sure we’re keeping ourselves and those around us safe—so take a page from Bella Hadid’s book and pair one with your ensemble before heading out of the house. The model (like countless other celebs) has proven that no street style look is hindered by the addition of a face mask. Protecting others is a lewk, folks!